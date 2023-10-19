Eric Swann Joins Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) to Help Amplify Growth and Value for B2B Companies

XESP’s Digital Engagement Engine™ creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to activation—driving growth for client companies.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP), a digital engagement company and market disruptor that provides cutting-edge data analysis and intelligent technology, announces that Eric Swann has joined XESP as a valued consultant.

“As a proven leader with three decades of deep industry knowledge, Eric will enhance the team in refining our corporate strategy, elevating our market position, and aligning XESP with world-class channel partners and customers,” stated Peter Hager, CEO of XESP. “Our Digital Engagement Engine™, combined with our managed service offering, helps customers rapidly grow and effectively navigate in the ever-changing digital landscape and volatile industries. Eric is uniquely qualified to work directly with the C-suite executives to maximize results and returns while minimizing risk. We are excited to collaborate with Eric and leverage his results-oriented experience to drive value for our clients!”

Swann has worked in finance since 1987 and brings over 35 years of experience investing in and working with both public and private markets. He was a founding partner of Leerink Swann and has more recently dedicated his time to medical technology and life science companies working alongside entrepreneurial management teams with unique products in these dynamic industries.

“A confluence of smarter digital technologies has further enabled speed-to-market opportunities for companies providing emerging products and services in the healthcare industry. The rapid advancement of software development, machine learning, and micromanufacturing are just several of the numerous broader movements that demand extensive knowledge coupled with real-world experience to design and achieve the desired outcomes,” Swann said.

“In order to have consistent success and prepare for impactful growth, it is increasingly important to harness competent teams and applicable tools to avail clients of the proper resources to best manage their distinct businesses in the age of digital transformation,” Swann continued. “I look forward to continuing my work in healthcare and improving curative pathways for patients by leveraging XESP’s digital platform. I am excited to join Peter and the team in bringing their compelling technologies to the almost countless marketplaces ripe for transformation."

About Electronic Servitor Publication Network

Electronic Servitor Publication Network, Inc. (OTCQB: XESP) is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions. XESP’s managed service offering is powered by a sophisticated tech stack—the Digital Engagement Engine™. XESP’s technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to activation—driving growth for client companies.

