Grayscale Investments Files S-3 Registration Statement for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest crypto asset manager, today announced it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-3 to register shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

GBTC intends to list the shares on NYSE Arca under the symbol GBTC, and issue the shares on an ongoing basis upon approval of NYSE Arca’s application on Form 19b-4 to list the shares and effectiveness of the Form S-3 to register the shares.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained by email from Grayscale Investments by emailing info@grayscale.com.

A registration statement relating to the shares has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet been declared effective. The shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares, nor shall there be any sale of the shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

