Media Advisory: Women, Life, Freedom 5K Run and Walk

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) is organizing a 5-kilometre (5K) run or walk on October 22, 2023, in support of the global Women Life, Freedom revolution and to commemorate the victims of Flight PS752. The event aims to amplify the voices of people in Iran and raise awareness about the ongoing struggles of brave Iranian women.



Funds raised during the event will be donated to the PAND Settlement Charity to offer crucial assistance to Iranian refugees who have fled the country out of fear for their safety.

Participants in Canada and the United States will receive a medal for their participation.

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 8:45 AM ET – Information tent and bib pick-up opens 10:00 AM ET – Race begins

Where: Sunnybrook Park, Wilket Creek Park Picnic Area #2 (1132 Leslie St, Toronto, ON)

Participation & Registration

Registration is required for participants and can be completed at the following link:

https://raceroster.com/events/2023/79693/woman-life-freedom-5k

Virtual Participation

Individuals who cannot participate in the Toronto event are invited to complete a 5K from a location of their choice within a single day from October 22-29, 2023. Virtual participants will be sent instructions upon registration.

For media inquiries, please contact:

pmrc@ps752justice.com