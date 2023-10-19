Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) Engages Fruci & Associates as Auditors to Pave the Way for Uplist to a Senior Exchange

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) (the "Company" or "DLMI"), a leading multi-strategy operating company specializing in developing and supporting digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, is delighted to announce a significant milestone in its journey. The Company has engaged Fruci & Associates II, PLLC as its PCAOB registered auditing firm for a comprehensive two-year audit, aligning with its strategy to enhance transparency, boost investor confidence, and support its planned uplisting to a senior national exchange.



The decision to engage Fruci & Associates underlines Diamond Lake Minerals' commitment to fostering trust and accountability within the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. This two-year audit will serve as a critical stepping stone towards becoming a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), a necessary precursor to the Company's planned uplisting.

"The engagement of Fruci & Associates exemplifies our dedication to responsible and transparent financial reporting,” said Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamond Lake Minerals, in expressing his support for this engagement. “We believe that uplisting to a senior national exchange is an important step that will expand our reach and credibility, while facilitating participation with institutional investors. Fruci & Associates, with its commitment to investor protection, will be instrumental in helping us continue towards achieving our goal of ensuring the Company’s financial integrity."

While this audit is a substantial development in Diamond Lake Minerals' journey, it will run concurrently with the Company's commitment to advancing its ongoing projects and initiatives. The audit is an integral part of Diamond Lake Minerals' broader strategy, focused on preparing for future growth and expansion in the digital asset and security token sector.

Upon the successful completion of the two-year audit, Diamond Lake Minerals anticipates positioning itself as a trusted leader in the digital asset industry. The uplisting to a higher reporting tier and enhanced transparency should enable the Company to draw the interest of institutional investors, contributing to its growth and long-term success.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent additions to the Company’s list of strategic advisors: Anthony Scaramucci, Larry Namer, Andrew Fromm, Brandon Fugal, Raul Leal, Michael Malik Sr., and Agnes Budzyn. Each valued strategic advisor strengthens Diamond Lake Minerals’ commitment to its core mission of combining traditional business values with the future of digital assets, creating a sustainable and thriving ecosystem.

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by DLMI and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLMI’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for DLMI’s products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

Gary Zlobinskiy

ir@diamondlakeminerals.com

www.diamondlakeminerals.com



Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com