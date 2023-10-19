SoundThinking Sets Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

SoundThinking management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10022590

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.soundthinking.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 7, 2023.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10022590

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that combines data-driven solutions and services for law enforcement, civic leadership and community assistance groups to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. SoundThinking products and technologies are used by more than 200 customers and 2000+ agencies worldwide and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com