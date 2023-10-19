The ClearScore Group Appoints Brian Cole as Group Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ClearScore Group, a leading global financial services marketplaces group, announces today the appointment of Brian Cole as Group CFO, effective immediately. A hugely experienced CFO and financial services executive, Brian, joins The Group having held senior leadership roles at Capital One, Barclays and Visa.



Now in its ninth year and with 20m users around the world, The ClearScore Group has expanded to include several data-driven online marketplaces, retailing financial services products and serves people across four continents. Brian’s appointment bolsters an already strong senior management team and his depth of experience in lending sets The Group up for continued diversification and growth on an international scale.

Justin Basini, Group CEO and Co-founder, said: “I am thrilled that Brian has decided to join us at this exciting time in our journey to becoming a globally-recognised, diversified, online marketplaces business helping people improve their financial well-being. He has a strong track record in international leadership, delivering robust financial results in scaled and scaling businesses where driving growth and operational leverage are critical. We welcome him to the team.”

Brian Cole said: “I am very excited to be joining The ClearScore Group at a time when it has expanded globally as well as diversified into open banking services and adjacent verticals. I look forward to working with Justin and the team in delivering ClearScore’s mission of making personal finance clearer, calmer and easier to understand at scale around the world.”

While CFO of Capital One, Brian steered the business successfully through the Great Recession and as CEO brought it back to growth in the years thereafter. Later, Brian served as CEO of Barclaycard Consumer. At Barclays, Brian ran the credit card industry’s market leader and most profitable business unit within Barclays Group, leading the organisation through a period of intensifying competition and consumer regulation. At Visa, Brian was Head of Product for its North America region, where he was responsible for core consumer payment products and spearheaded various key strategic initiatives in Visa’s home and largest market.

About The ClearScore Group

The ClearScore Group began with the launch of the ClearScore app in the UK in July 2015 to help everyone, no matter their circumstances, achieve greater financial well-being. Since then, it has expanded to include a second online marketplace (DriveScore) and an open banking services business optimised for use in credit marketplaces (D•One). The Group combines beautifully designed apps, with powerful, consumer-controlled data, and a cutting-edge technology stack to deliver high-growth marketplaces that retail financial products. The Group has grown rapidly to serve over 20 million users across the UK, South Africa, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The Group now partners with over 150 financial institutions around the world to ensure that the right product gets to the right user at the right time.

