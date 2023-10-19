[Ceremonial Opening] Largest 1st C-PLPEX, 28th MIF and 2023MFE in History Exhibitions in Four Consecutive Days Unleash “Industry + MICE” Momentum

MACAU, October 19 - The 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (1st C-PLPEX), the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (28th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE) kicked off today (19 October). The three exhibitions with 20 exhibition areas and more than 60 activities during four consecutive days will fully exploit the momentum produced by “industry + MICE” and establish a platform for the MICE industry to develop business opportunities for all sectors of society.

Political and business guests from China and Portuguese-speaking countries converge at the 1st C-PLPEX

The officiating guests of the opening ceremony of the 1st C-PLPEX include: Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR; Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Chen Jian, Former Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China; Fan Shijie, Representative of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, Head of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs; Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Co-operation and Regional Integration of Cape Verde; Ilza Maria dos Santos Amado Vaz, Minister of Justice, Public Administration and Human Rights of São Tomé and Príncipe; Bendito dos Santos Freitas, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste; Zhou Guangzhi, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress; Han Jun, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of Anhui Provincial People’s Congress; Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government; Zhang Liansan, Representative of the Shandong Provincial People’s Government, Director of the Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shandong Province; Chui Sai Cheong, Vice President of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR, President of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Jerónimo Carlos OSA OSA Nzang, Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Business Promotion of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Mussubá Canté, Secretary of State for Planning and Regional Integration of Guinea-Bissau; Pedro Miguel Ferreira Jorge Cilínio, Secretary of State for the Economy of Portugal; Ku Mei Leng, Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government; Cui Wenlong, Representative of President Ren Hongbin of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade; Ji Xianzheng, Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao); Miguel Dialamicua, Director of the Asia and Oceania Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Angola; Pedro Murilo Ortega Terra, Director of the China, Russia and Central Asia Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil; Claire Mateus Filipe Correia Zimba, National Director of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Mozambique; and U U Sang, President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

Fan Shijie, Representative of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China, Head of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, said in his opening speech that C-PLPEX is held today as scheduled, the notice of which was announced during the Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting of Forum Macao in April 2022. The concentration of diversified quality goods and special services from Portuguese-speaking countries will further give full play to Macao’s unique advantages and deepen Macao’s exchange and co-operation with Portuguese-speaking countries in areas such as trade and investment, culture, and tourism. Moving forward, support in three strands will be provided to promote the development of Macao into a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries: First, to encourage joint participation in the “Belt and Road” Initiative and create new opportunities for co-operation between the two sides; second, to raise the level of trade and investment to foster new drivers of economic growth; third, to leverage the role of Macao as a platform and elevate their co-operation to a new level.

Mussubá Canté, Secretary of State for Planning and Regional Integration of Guinea-Bissau, noted that the Macao SAR has served as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. The 1st C-PLPEX has attracted the participation of enterprises from various countries to expand the export market for their goods and services and has created synergies for trade and economic relations between the Chinese mainland, the Macao SAR, and Portuguese-speaking countries. Under the “Belt and Road” Initiative framework, China and Portuguese-speaking countries will undoubtedly explore more opportunities for industrial capacity co-operation, and will work together to stimulate economic growth and to facilitate economic and trade co-operation.

Lei Wai Nong, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, commented that the 1st C-PLPEX once again demonstrates the Central Government’s strong support and high regard for the establishment of the China-PSC platform in Macao. Macao will maintain its development positioning of “One Centre, One Platform and One Base”, pro-actively seize major opportunities brought about by the construction of the “Belt and Road” Initiative, play a better role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries in the country’s new economic development pattern of “dual circulation”, and establish a new pattern of Macao-Hengqin synergetic industrial development featuring “Macao Platform + International Resources + Hengqin Space + Results Sharing”, so as to infuse more assurance, stability and positivity into the economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries as well as the construction of a platform between the two sides.

Enterprises and buyers actively participate in the exhibitions of the record-largest scale

In line with the “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy, the three exhibitions will be held from 19 to 22 October at Cotai Expo Halls A, B, C and D, The Venetian Macao, to enhance exhibition effectiveness. The total exhibition area has increased by nearly 30% to 37,000 square metres, while the number of exhibitors has increased by more than 10%, including approximately 1,200 enterprises and organisations. Around 430 of them are Macao-based exhibitors and 770 or so are from 14 countries and regions, including Mainland China, nine Portuguese-speaking countries, Thailand, and Japan. The exhibitors are from a wide array of industries, including big health, high-tech, modern finance, cultural creation, integrated tourism, commerce and retail, food manufacturing, cross-border e-commerce, and energy conservation. It is worth noting that the three exhibitions have hit an all-time high with respect to the scale and the number of exhibitors.

The number of buyers has surged by 80% after the resumption of normal travel, with more than 2,000 buyers and trade visitors from across the globe, as well as businesses seeking business opportunities, both online and offline, such as Walmart (Guangdong), JD.com, VIPSHOP and Zhejiang Tmall Technology Co., Ltd.

Concurrently, technological tools are utilised to extend the reach of the exhibitions, including the online exhibition hall, online matching, “Matching GoGo” business matching service (to allow online traders to negotiate with exhibitors via electronic mobile devices), livestreaming channels, indoor exhibition navigation service (to help traders locate booths), AI ambassador (to provide real-time exhibition updates), and live broadcasts featuring influencers from Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao, to promote the exhibitions and offer an ideal experience by the power of technology and to further explore potential business opportunities.

Diversified activities drive “1+4” appropriate diversification

To implement the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy and to enhance the effectiveness of the exhibitions, more than 60 activities will be held during this period, focusing on the key industries such as big health, modern finance, high-tech, and conferences and exhibitions combined with commerce and trade, in the form of themed business matching sessions, conferences, forums, promotion conferences, new product launches, multi-venue events and community tours.

The nine themed business matching sessions will centre around Portuguese-speaking countries, cross-border e-commerce, Macao-Hengqin commerce and trade, modern finance, traditional Chinese medicine and big health, Macao Ideas, high-tech, brands, and integrated tourism. More than 300 pre-event negotiations were organised for the exhibitors to assist them in making use of the MICE platform to establish business contacts and create new business opportunities. Furthermore, Anhui, Shandong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai and other mainland provinces and municipalities also capitalise on the platform to introduce their investment environment and deepen regional co-operation on finance and logistics, so as to achieve win-win results.

The 1st C-PLPEX will present a number of forums, meetings, selection activities, and promotion conferences under the theme of “Creating New Momentum of Co-operation and Sharing New Development Opportunities”, in the hope of continuously enriching economic and trade co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries while creating business opportunities. The activities include the “FIN Business Forum Macau”, “The 13th Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu-Macao-Portuguese Speaking Countries”, “Fujian-Macao-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Exchange Conference”, “G100×1.ªC-PLPEX The Most Promising Portuguese-speaking Countries Wine and Spirits Awards”, and “1.ª C-PLPEX Portuguese-Speaking Countries Coffee Bean Award Ceremony”.

The three exhibitions are packed with exciting activities, including rotating performances and workshops unique to China and Portuguese-speaking countries, on-site exhibitions and sales of brands from Mainland China and overseas, and a Gourmet Avenue, to promote various brands through a variety of channels.

Free shuttle buses and parking arrangements

The first day (19 October) is open to trade visitors, and the events will be open to the general public for free on the remaining three days (20 to 22 October). Shuttle buses will operate on four routes, connecting the exhibition venue with multiple destinations, including the North District and Central District of the Macao Peninsula and Taipa.

