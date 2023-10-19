UM students win award in national bridge design competition for university students

MACAU, October 19 - Students from the University of Macau (UM) participated in the Mao Yisheng Public Welfare Bridge—Little Bridge Project, a national bridge design competition for university students. The UM team stood out from a total of 91 teams from 47 universities, including Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University, and Tongji University, and won a second prize, which was the best result among the participating universities from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and from abroad.

The five members of the UM team, Gui Piao, Niu Mengkai, Wong Man Iok, Rong Wanjun, and Guan Yuxiang, are students in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the Faculty of Science and Technology and the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City. Under the guidance of Prof Yan Wangji and Prof Lam Chi Chiu, the students presented a design proposal for a steel arch bridge that resembles the Golden Lotus, a sculpture gifted by the central government to Macao. During the design process, the team took into account factors including public interest, scientific nature, innovation, practicality, and cost-effectiveness. They then conducted detailed modelling and computational analysis, integrating innovative elements associated with smart cities, energy efficiency, and environmental protection. Their design received positive feedback from the experts in the final round of the competition.

This year’s competition was jointly organised by the Peking Mao Yi-sheng Science and Technology Education Foundation and Southwest Jiaotong University, with support from the Committee of the Communist Youth League Directly Under the Ministry of Transport, the Steering Committee for Teaching of Communications and Transportation in Higher Education of the Ministry of Education, and the Steering Committee for Teaching of Civil Engineering in Higher Education of the Ministry of Education. With its wide coverage and influence, the competition has been recognised as one of the most prestigious competitions in the fields of civil and transportation engineering in mainland China. The judging panel is made up of members of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, national masters of engineering survey and design, acclaimed industry experts, and renowned scholars. The competition requires participating teams to submit a proposal that includes design descriptions, bridge design drawings, calculations, practical information, and sand table models.

UM’s Faculty of Science and Technology places emphasis on whole-person education and encourages students to take part in various competitions to improve their practical skills. The captioned competition is a great opportunity for students to develop their expertise in innovation and bridge design and construction. The faculty also strives to nurture high-calibre talent by integrating emerging technologies into teaching. The outstanding performance of the UM students in the competition showcases their innovative thinking and ability to put professional knowledge into practice.