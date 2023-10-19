35th Macao International Music Festival presents the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series this week

MACAU, October 19 - The 35th Macao International Music Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will present the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series between 20 and 22 October at the Macao Cultural Centre.

Admission to the programmes with identity verification is required. Spectators who have purchased the tickets must collect their tickets at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets or at the ticket vending machines in advance. Spectators are required to undergo ticket inspection and will receive a one-time entry permit upon admission from 6pm on the day of the performance at the Art Plaza of the Macao Cultural Centre (outside the lobby entrance). If the weather conditions are unstable, the location for ticket inspection and obtainment of the one-time entry permit will be changed to the Ground Floor of the Macao Cultural Centre. Spectators are advised to arrive in advance to complete the above procedures. Latecomers will be admitted at appropriate time in the performance in accordance with the organiser’s arrangements.

In order to reinforce the admission and ticketing management for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series and to avoid ticket scalping or tickets being used for promotional or commercial purposes, the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series adopt ticket purchases and admission with identity verification. All purchased tickets for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series are non-transferable. Change of the programme or the name of the ticket holder is not allowed. Successful purchasers will automatically become the principal ticket holders. Principal ticket holders must be one of the spectators. All spectators must undergo ticket inspection and will receive a one-time entry permit upon admission. Principal ticket holders must present their registered original identity document and ticket for verification from 6pm on the day of the performance at Art Plaza of the Macao Cultural Centre, and will then receive a one-time entry permit. All ticket holders must present their tickets and one-time entry permits simultaneously to enter the venue of the performance 30 minutes before it starts. Principal holders with two tickets must arrive at the Macao Cultural Centre with their companions at the abovementioned time to undergo ticket inspection and receive a one-time entry permit upon admission. If there is any damage to the tickets and one-time entry permits, they will be deemed invalid. The ticket holders will be therefore denied admission and the tickets will be cancelled and not refunded.

Revered film score giant Joe Hisaishi joins the Festival for the first time to stage three distinctive programmes in collaboration with the Japan Century Symphony Orchestra and the Macao Orchestra, namely Joe Hisaishi Presents Music Future (20 October), The Legends (21 October) and Spirited Away (22 October), giving the public a comprehensive experience of the maestro’s glamour.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and discounts, please check the Macao International Music Festival Booklet (the PDF version can be downloaded at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm ), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline and enquiries: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.