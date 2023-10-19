Art Andina Releases Statement Declaring Its Stance On Fast Fashion

Art Andina, an online store that offers an authentic, handmade, and ethical selection of home goods and lifestyle products, has, in anticipation of the upcoming Los Angeles Fashion Week, released a statement declaring the brand’s stance against fast fashion.

With a focus on providing customers with a beautiful selection of home goods and lifestyle products made from exceptional materials that showcase the ancestral craftsmanship of artisan communities from the Andes, Art Andina condemns the wasteful, harmful culture of fast fashion and the exploitation it has on the workers producing clothing for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world.

“With the Los Angeles Fashion Week coming soon, we (Art Andina) want to make a statement that we are against fast fashion, and we are pro slow fashion,” said Art Andina Founder Alexandra Bourque. “Being big proponents of the slow fashion movement is an integral part of our ethos as a brand. We hope the Los Angeles Fashion Week will condemn fast fashion and promote slow fashion. Is it wishful thinking, and are we delusional to some? Perhaps, but we stand for humane conditions and humanity through our involvement in the fashion and accessories industry.”

Fast fashion is inexpensive clothing with a short production model that enables brands to follow the latest and ever-changing fashion trends. Art Andina takes pride in being a small, independent, and human-sized company that offers customers only ethically sourced materials that, like its hypoallergenic 70% natural wool alpaca blankets, are created in limited quantities and prioritize fair trade with local craftsmen.

Unlike fast fashion, which is synonymous with non-existent worker’s rights, poor working conditions, and low wages, Art Andina is dedicated to creating a better working environment and, therefore, better lives for the workers involved in production.

By sourcing materials from sustainable farms and farmers, Art Andina prioritizes one-of-a-kind designs that have been individually chosen by its craftsmen and that provide customers with unique, limited products, such as Alpaca Shawls, Alpaca Scarfs, Handwoven Hammocks, Reversible Blankets and a selection of eco-friendly fashion gift ideas, that have superior quality and a significantly lower impact on the environment compared to items made in mass production.

With the upcoming Los Angeles Fashion Week, which is a substantial propellant of fast fashion, Art Andina believes that consumers can use their buying power to stand for ethical practices within the industry and promote the discontinuation of cheap materials, pollution of water resources and oceans, and unfair labor conditions.

Ms Bourque stated, “Buying power and budget are important, and let’s also remember that every time you buy something, you vote for something. At Art Andina, we believe it is easy to use your buying power for good. When a customer gives a company their money, they want to know they are getting a quality product that fits with their values and beliefs.”

The brand instead focuses on slow fashion, which is a careful approach and heightened awareness of the processes and resources to craft timeless and bespoke items.

This attitude is highlighted in Art Andina’s gorgeous array of 100% Turkish cotton oversized turkish towels that may not be competitive on the market but are ethically sourced, hand-dyed by talented local artisans, and lovingly handloomed to create a versatile, soft and long-lasting product.

Art Andina understands that it may be difficult at first for customers to make the switch, and that is why the brand has created an in-depth article on the blog section of its website that lists the little changes individuals can make to avoid fast fashion and develop a more sustainable approach to their clothing choices.

More information

For more information on Art Andina, please visit the website at https://www.artandina.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/art-andina-releases-statement-declaring-its-stance-on-fast-fashion/

About Art Andina

The idea behind Art Andina came from the desire to develop my passion for design while showcasing the crafts of the Andes, land of my maternal origins. Paired with the desire to reconcile my new family life and our passion for travel, I embarked on this adventure.

Contact Art Andina

Website: https://www.artandina.com/