Salona Global Announces Plans to Change Name to Evome Medical Technologies Inc.; Confirms Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit for Q3 2023; Appoints New CFO

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device ‎Corporation (the ‎‎“Company”) (TSXV:SGMD) today ‎announced ‎its intention to change its name to “Evome Medical Technologies Inc.” subject to governmental and regulatory approvals. The proposed name change reflects the direction the new management team is taking toward higher margin recovery science products and services to advance organic growth and boost gross margins and reduce the focus on lower margin contract manufacturing.

Management also affirmed it expects to report, based on preliminary results, positive Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) and net income for its third quarter ending September 30, 2023.

With the new name comes a more focused, higher margin business plan. The plan is straight forward and solves the biggest needs in the recovery science market: Next generation solutions for physical therapy and chiropractic clinic customers using (1) connectivity, (2) portability, and (3) artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the amount of patients a physical therapist can treat in a given hour - improving profitability, patient care and therapist morale.

The solutions include both products, such as Biodex and Mio-Guard currently in the Company’s portfolio, as well as a new focus on services, all designed to improve the business performance for physical therapy clinics, chiropractic businesses, and athletic departments globally.

As part of the new business plan, the Company:

(1) plans to eliminate its lower gross margin (15%-20%) contract manufacturing services fully in the quarters to come and has started notifying customers to find other contract manufacturing suppliers to ensure smooth transition of their business; and (2) has promoted the Corporate Senior Controller of one of its operating subsidiaries, Natalia Vakhitova, to Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Vakhitova has over a decade of experience in accounting and finance with cross border publicly listed companies.



The new management team plans to debut the new line of next generation products and services in the coming weeks culminating with a new investor website and presentation for investor meetings targeted to launch November 16, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada following its earnings report.



“Our new team made quick work on our turn-around plan and based on preliminary results we anticipate generating a profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 and expect continued cross company efficiency improvements during the fourth quarter of the year,” said CEO Mike Seckler. “Now that we have stabilized the company and finished the integration of the acquisitions made to date, we are urgently focused on revenue and profit growth for 2024. We have quite a line-up of products and services we will be rolling out to our physical therapy and chiropractic clinic customers in 2024 that I believe will drive revenue and profit growth. After studying this market for some time, we have come to realize the next step in increasing efficiency and profitability of our customers is delivering products and services that are connected, portable and, where possible, can use artificial intelligence to increase the ratio of patients to physical therapists and chiropracters. I am looking forward to the coming weeks as we reveal these exciting and novel products to our customer base and our investors.”

Full financial results from the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 will be filed with regulators on or before November 14, 2023.

