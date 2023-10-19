PHILIPPINES, October 19 - Press Release

October 19, 2023 Gatchalian expresses concerns about cybersecurity risks for financial institutions, public utilities Senator Win Gatchalian has raised concerns about potential cybersecurity threats that could impact financial institutions and public utilities in the wake of recent cyberattacks targeting government institutions. "Parang organized ang mga hacking na nangyayari at hindi coincidence. Pero ang tingin ko posibleng umpisa lang ito ng mga makikita pa nating mga problema," Gatchalian said, noting certain institutions including banks and public utilities and critical services such as airports, water distribution, and power transmission lines are at risks if they are caught off-guard. "Nakikita dito na hindi talaga tayo ready. We need to act right away. This is a clear and present danger that we need to address right now," he warned. Gatchalian pointed out that a series of cybersecurity attacks against government agencies, which hold crucial databases, like the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth), and the House of Representatives underscores the government 's lack of readiness to fend off such cybersecurity attacks. He said even the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has admitted that the government is ill-prepared for such incidents. Gatchalian earlier said he favors providing DICT with confidential funds to help enhance the agency's capability to help shield the country from cybersecurity attacks. "Concerted effort ito. Sinasadya at tinetesting ang capability ng ating gobyerno. Nakakabahala na baka lumalim," Gatchalian emphasized. The senator reiterated his proposed legislation designed to strengthen the cybersecurity capabilities of organizations in the country. Specifically, the proposed measure will require organizations to have their own cybersecurity officers and develop cybersecurity plans. Senate Bill 2066, or the Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act, mandates all covered critical information institutions (CII) to adopt and implement adequate measures to protect their information and communications technology (ICT) systems and infrastructures and respond to and recover from any information security incident. Gatchalian nagpahayag ng pangamba sa cybersecurity ng financial institutions, public utilities Nagpahayag ng pangamba si Senador Win Gatchalian tungkol sa potensyal na banta sa cybersecurity ng mga financial institution at mga pampublikong utility kasunod ng pag-hack sa ilang mga institusyon ng gobyerno. "Parang organized ang mga hacking na nangyayari at hindi coincidence. Pero ang tingin ko posibleng umpisa lang ito ng mga makikita pa nating mga problema," ayon kay Gatchalian. Nagbabala siya na baka isunod na ng mga hacker ang ilan pang mahahalagang institusyon tulad ng mga bangko, at public utilities at critical services tulad ng mga paliparan, water distribution, at power transmission lines, kung hindi nila maagapan ang anumang posibleng cyberattack. "Nakikita dito na hindi talaga tayo handa. Kailangan nating kumilos agad. Ito ay isang malinaw at kasalukuyang panganib na kailangan nating tugunan sa lalong madaling panahon," babala niya. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang serye ng mga pag-atake sa cybersecurity ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno, na may hawak ng mahahalagang database, tulad ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth), at House of Representatives ay patunay lamang ng kawalan ng kahandaan ng gobyerno na harangin ang mga ganitong pag-atake sa cybersecurity. Maging ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), aniya, ay umamin na ang gobyerno ay hindi handa sa mga ganitong insidente. Nauna nang sinabi ni Gatchalian na pinapaboran niya ang pagbibigay sa DICT ng confidential fund upang mapondohan ang ahensya sa paglaban nito sa cybersecurity attack. "Concerted effort ito. Sinasadya at tinetesting ang kapasidad ng ating gobyerno. Nakakabahala na baka lumalim," saad ni Gatchalian. Muli, iminungkahi ni Gatchalian ang kanyang panukalang batas na dinisenyo upang palakasin ang kakayahan sa cybersecurity ng mga organisasyon sa bansa. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill 2066 ng senador, o ang Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act, kakailanganin ng mga organisasyon na magkaroon ng sarili nilang cybersecurity experts at kailangan nilang bumuo ng cybersecurity plan. Ang panukalang batas ay nagmamandato sa lahat ng critical information institutions (CII) na magpatibay at magpatupad ng mga sapat na hakbang upang protektahan ang kanilang mga sistema at imprastraktura ng information and communications technology (ICT) at tumugon sa anumang insidente ng information security.