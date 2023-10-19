Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Construction Materials Drives the Construction Polymer Market to Reach US$ 472 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The booming construction industry's need for sustainable materials is propelling the growth of the construction polymer market. These versatile polymers are vital for modern infrastructure, thanks to their durability and abundant raw materials.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global construction polymer market is expected to value US$ 244.7 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 472.4 billion by 2033 while capturing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033.



The continuous expansion of the construction sector is anticipated to create demand for innovative and eco-friendly construction materials, thereby fueling the growth of the construction polymer market. Modern infrastructure demands superior, durable, and suitable construction materials.

As an engineering material, construction polymers have gained significant importance. They are essential building blocks for constructing engines, vehicles, household articles, and buildings. Additionally, abundant raw material availability, inherent properties, and versatile processing methods positively influence the global demand for construction polymers.

Construction polymers find extensive applications in various areas, including road construction, roofing, foundations, and paneling. Additionally, they are utilized in glazing sealants, bridge bearings, waterproof membranes, flooring, and more. Also, the remarkable benefits of construction polymers are difficult to overlook, significantly impacting numerous sectors.

Both developed and emerging countries are heavily investing in infrastructure development, city connectivity, and establishing new regulatory frameworks to foster better growth. As a result, these countries are expected to offer numerous opportunities, contributing to the flourishing of the construction polymers market in these regions.

The rising importance of construction polymers as a crucial raw material in constructing green buildings has led governments to take initiatives toward promoting green building projects. This proactive approach is expected to drive significant growth in the construction polymers market worldwide.

In recent years, green structures have gained increasing preference over traditional ones. The building industry utilizes polymers to enhance energy efficiency. Further, the growing demand for green buildings is driven by factors such as:

Reduced operating costs,

Improved air quality

Renewable energy adoption,

Efficient energy, and water utilization

Light loads on metal structures compared to conventional buildings





Social factors like fostering a sense of community, promoting occupant health and well-being, and encouraging sustainable business practices further contribute to the growth of green buildings.

Plastics are key in numerous green building applications, such as pipes, windows, floors, roofs, insulation, and fire sprinklers. With the growing demand for green buildings, the market for construction polymers is projected to experience substantial growth in the forecast period.

Plastics possess several qualities that make them highly sought-after for green buildings, including excellent corrosion resistance, easy installation, lightweight durability, ease of transport and handling, and high-temperature resistance.

Key Takeaways

The market in North America is expected to account for over 16.1% market share in 2023.

Based on polymer type, the demand for polyvinyl chloride polymers is expected to rise with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

By end-use, commercial and housing real estate combined are expected to account for over 65% market share by 2033.





“The continuous expansion of the construction sector and rising initiatives to promote green building projects is expected to bode well for market growth,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Competitive Landscape

The construction polymer market is highly competitive, with key industry players making substantial investments to enhance their manufacturing capabilities.

Innovations in the Construction Polymer Market

In May 2021, Arkema finalized a deal to acquire Agiplast, a prominent plastic compounding company.

In April 2021, Arkema announced its intention to start manufacturing its leading high-performance polymers, Rilsan polyamide 11 and Amino 11, at a new plant on Jurong Island, Singapore, in the first half of the following year.

H.B. Fuller made an announcement in June 2021 regarding the signing of a distribution agreement with Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited (JACPL), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jubilant Industries Limited.





Key Companies Profiled

H.B Fuller Company

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay SA

Arkema S.A.

E.I Dupont De Nemours and Company

SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

3M Company

Polyone Corporation

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corp

Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global construction polymer market analysis, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The market is segmented based on polymer type, application, end-user, construction activity, and region to understand opportunities in the construction polymer market.

Key Segments Profiled in the Construction Polymer Market Survey

By Polymer Type:

Epoxy Resins Construction Polymer

Polystyrene Construction Polymer

Polycarbonate Construction Polymer

Polyethylene Construction Polymer

Polyisobutylene Construction Polymer

Polymethylmethacrylate Construction Polymer

Polypropylene Construction Polymer

Polyurethane Construction Polymer

Polyvinylchloride Construction Polymer

Other Construction Polymers

By Application:

Walls

Floorings

Piping

Windows

Roofs

Insulation and Sliding

Glazing

Cladding

Plastic Wraps

Other Applications

By End-User:

Commercial Real Estate Construction

Housing Real Estate Construction

Industrial Construction

Facility Infrastructure

Transportation Infrastructure

Utility Infrastructure

Other Infrastructure



By Construction Activity:

New Construction

Renovation

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



