STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON HAZING DEATH OF CRIMINOLOGY STUDENT AHLDRYN BRAVANTE

Nakakabahala na kahit na may mahigpit na batas na tayong ipinatutupad laban sa hazing, marami pa rin ang patuloy na lumalabag dito. Nakakagalit malaman na mayroon pa rin na mga kabataan na malalakas ang loob na magsagawa ng mali at mapanganib na gawain sa ngalan ng tinatawag nilang kapatiran. Hindi kailanman sukatan ang karahasan para maging bahagi ng anumang organisasyon.

It is imperative that the authorities conduct a thorough investigation into this case, and hold those responsible accountable. Justice must be ensured for the victim and their family, and the full force of the law should be applied to prevent such senseless and tragic incidents from happening again.

This tragic incident serves as a vivid reminder of the pressing need to eliminate hazing from our educational institutions and society. Our young people deserve nothing less.