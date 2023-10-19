蝸牛遊戲宣布最新遊戲殭屍狼人殺 (Zombie Within)

加州卡爾弗城, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 蝸牛遊戲公司（納斯達克代碼：SNAL）（“蝸牛遊戲”或“公司”）是一家全球領先的獨立互動數字娛樂開發商和出版商. 公司今日宣布將與獨立發行子品牌流浪巫師(Wandering Wizard)推出最新遊戲《殭屍狼人殺》 (Zombie Within)。這款遊戲與NewGen Studio 合作開發，以先前的舊西部題材社交推理遊戲《西部對決》 (West Hunt) 為基礎而開發出來的一款將恐怖元素與策略性融為一體的1-6 人社交推理遊戲。



《殭屍狼人殺》 (Zombie Within) 的故事背景設定在末世後的倖存者營地，一群倖存者試圖透過阻止殭屍感染的蔓延來拯救無辜的人類。但在他們中間卻隱藏著只想要傳播病毒、毀滅人類的臥底殭屍。

身為倖存者，玩家的任務是保護居民、修理營地並抓到殭屍。同時，身為臥底殭屍，玩家的任務是將感染擴散到全鎮，破壞營地的發電機，並在黑暗中變形，殺死任何阻擋他們的倖存者。

"隨著技術的進步，社交演繹遊戲開始流行起來。這些遊戲讓玩家在家中就能與朋友和陌生人建立聯繫。蝸牛公司首席執行官Jim Tsai 表示："我們一直以來與NewGen Studio 在這一類型遊戲中的合作帶來了新的遊戲機制與故事敘事方式，讓玩家可以獲得沉浸的遊戲體驗，這也反映了我們將玩家聚集在一起的承諾。

《殭屍狼人殺》 (Zombie Within) 將於 2024 年初透過 Steam 以搶先體驗的方式正式登陸 PC 平台。玩家可透過以下網址預訂該遊 https://store.steampowered.com/app/1894460/Zombie_Within/ 。請關注《流浪巫師》的最新動態官方網頁並在 X（前推特 Twitter）和 Discord 上關注。

關於 蝸牛遊戲

蝸牛遊戲作為全球領先獨立開發商和出版商，為世界各地的消費者提供互動數位娛樂，並在各種平台（包括遊戲主機、電腦和行動裝置）設計高品質的遊戲。

關於流浪巫師

Wandering Wizard 是蝸牛遊戲的新出版品牌。這個新的分公司致力於將西方獨立開發的遊戲推向全球市場。 Wandering Wizard 總部位於加州洛杉磯。

