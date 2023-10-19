Professor Mike Gorley From UK Atomic Energy Authority to Join Board of Directors of ASP Isotopes Inc.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) ("ASPI", the "Company", "us", "we" or "our"), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that Professor Mike Gorley, Chief Technologist at the UK Atomic Energy Authority is to join the board of directors of the Company.



Professor Gorley is Chief Technologist at the UK Atomic Energy Authority and a visiting Professor at the University of Bristol, U.K. He is a well-known expert in fusion technology and fusion materials. In 2014, Mike was awarded a Ph.D. (DPhil) in Materials Science from Oxford University, U.K., with a thesis on ODS steels (specialized alloys for high-performance applications). Soon after joining the UK Atomic Energy Authority in 2016, Mike directed the establishment of the Materials Technology group and supporting materials testing laboratories and led the EUROfusion Engineering Data and Design Integration group. For the past three years, Mike has served as a Strategic leader and program area manager for fusion technology at the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Paul Mann, Chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes Inc. said, “We are pleased to welcome Professor Gorley to the Board of Directors of ASP Isotopes. Mike has a deep understanding of materials used in the nuclear industry. Following the incorporation of Quantum Leap Energy LLC and its U.K. subsidiary, we anticipate Mike’s knowledge of the nuclear fuel supply chain will assist management in navigating the complex regulatory environment.”

Prof. Gorley commented, “The nuclear fuels that the world will require in the future are very different from those that have been used historically. Currently, there is no Western producer of fuels such as HALEU or Lithium-6. Each are critical for the development of small modular reactors and fusion energy. I look forward to working with the scientists at ASP Isotopes and Quantum Leap Energy as they try to solve the current supply chain issues that are clearly evident.”

Concurrent with Professor Gorley’s appointment, Sergey Vasnetsov will step down from the Board of Directors, but will continue to act as a consultant to the Company. Following these changes to the board of directors, the Company expects to comply with NASDAQ listing requirements regarding the number and ratio of independent and non-independent directors.

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is an advanced materials company dedicated to developing technology and processes to produce isotopes in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”), for the production of all isotopes. The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

