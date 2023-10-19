Endexx Announces Strategic Partnership With Italy-Based Marketing Firm XVI Ventures

HYLA Currently Sold in 3,500 Stores in Italy at 7.5% Growth Rate per Quarter

CAVE CREEK, AZ, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Endexx® Corporation (OTCQB: EDXC), a provider of innovative plant-based wellness and nutritional products, today announced a strategic partnership with XVI Ventures to lead HYLA’s marketing efforts in Italy.

XVI Ventures is a leading marketing and strategic consulting group in Italy with over a decade of experience in consumer goods, luxury goods, automotive, and brand partnerships holistically. The firm has deep-rooted relationships across the country and the greater Mediterranean region. Functioning as a key conduit for both international and US brands in the region, XVI Ventures provides strategic marketing and sales support to an array of clientele.

“We're thrilled to embark on this journey with XVI Ventures as our strategic marketing partner in Italy,” said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation. “Their expertise and grasp of the local market align perfectly with our vision for HYLA products. Through this collaboration, we will continue to increase HYLA brand loyalty, awareness and product exposure in the Italian market and continue to support accelerated product placement through our distributor, ITAGENCY S.R.L.”

In addition to the strategic marketing partnership, HYLA’s points of distribution and store count placement has surpassed critical mass in Italy on the strength of its distributor, ITAGENCY S.R.L. During the coming quarters, HYLA will continue to not only to solidify its presence in the existing 3,500 stores HYLA is currently sold in, but also significantly expand its retail footprint across the country.

“Our Italian distributor partner, ITAGENCY S.R.L, has been key to HYLA's revenue growth in the region,” said Nick Mehdi, CEO of HYLA. “We are doubling down on the traction we are getting in Italy and beyond with our partnership with XVI Ventures and we expect to see significant market penetration and growth as a result over the coming year.”

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation develops and distributes all natural, plant-derived wellness products and topical skincare products. Its products vary from balms, creams, lotions, butters, masks, scrubs, and oils, all with the shared purpose of healthy skin and grooming wellness. The science behind these products involves a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide functional formulation with ingredients for optimal absorption and support of skin health. www.endexx.com

Hyla currently markets its proprietary non-nicotine, guarana and L-Dopa-based vape products in a wide variety of flavors. The Hyla device is the first non-nicotine vape product to be produced in this manner in the United States and provides an unprecedented 4,500 puffs per device. Hyla is currently being distributed in 10 countries and has signed distribution agreements with an additional nine countries. www.tryhyla.com

