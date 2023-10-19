The Quilt Increases Cyber Protection and Connectivity Access for Its Member Agencies With GTT

Thousands of universities, educational and community organizations across the U.S. benefit from access to increased bandwidth capacity of 450Gbps and DDoS Protection

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications Inc., a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, has announced it has been selected as a preferred provider to The Quilt and Authorized Quilt Providers. GTT currently provides 450Gbps of bandwidth and the availability of heightened network security with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection to The Quilt’s 40 member organizations and their Authorized Quilt Buyers throughout the U.S.



The Quilt is a national consortium of non-profit regional research and education networks. These networks procure, deploy and operate robust, secure, and resilient network infrastructure that serves more than 80,000 community anchor institutions, including public and private universities, K-12 schools, public libraries, public safety agencies, local and state governments and research facilities.

“GTT is one of our Preferred Providers for network and DDoS protection because it is able to deliver solutions that work for the unique circumstances of each of our Authorized Buyers,” said Jen Leasure, President and CEO of The Quilt. “Working with expert partners such as GTT, The Quilt collaboration helps thousands of smaller community anchor institutions that deliver so many of America’s most fundamental and vital services with access to internet connectivity at a level of quality and pricing that they could not achieve on their own. Limited cybersecurity resources is also a growing concern for these institutions, and being able to procure security services from GTT is an additional benefit of our partnership.”

“We’re proud to support The Quilt and our partnership has grown over the years, from what was an initial high capacity network with a capacity of 50Gbps to a now 450Gbps network with DDoS protection to better serve educational, research, public safety and public media organizations,” said Jim Delis, President Americas, GTT. “It’s a privilege to support the networking needs of these crucial institutions with our expansive Tier 1 global IP network and cybersecurity solutions.”

“I appreciate how GTT can quickly and nimbly allocate additional bandwidth and security for our researchers,” said Caroline Carver Weilhamer, Director of Client Engagement for Indiana GigaPOP, a member of The Quilt. “Users across the many departments we serve can have sudden needs for increased capacity or speed to meet their objectives, and with GTT we know we can act fast when those new requirements arise.”

