Gabelli Funds and Columbia Business School to Host 5th Annual Healthcare Symposium

RYE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 5th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center on Friday, November 17th, 2023. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topics include the evolution of primary care practices, advances in regenerative medicine, and the future of Medicare Advantage.

Agenda

8:15am

8:45

9:00

10:00

10:10

11:10

11:20

12:20

 Breakfast

Welcoming Remarks

Panel 1: Reimagining Primary Care, Jeff Jonas

Break

Panel 2: Trends in Regenerative Medicine, Sara Wojda

Break

Panel 3: The Future of Medicare Advantage, Daniel Barasa

Closing Remarks

Paley Center, New York City, New York
Friday, November 17th, 2023

Registration Link: CLICK HERE

For general inquiries contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com, 914-921-5112

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Jeff Jonas
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5072


