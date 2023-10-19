Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,020 in the last 365 days.

Tree Island Steel to Issue Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. ("Tree Island" or the "Company") (TSX: TSL) is pleased to announce that it will report its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, after market hours on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia, since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, Tough Strand® and ToughPanel™ brand names.

For further information contact:
Ali Mahdavi, Investor Relations
Tree Island Steel
(416) 962-3300
e-mail: amahdavi@treeisland.com
Website: www.treeisland.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tree Island Steel to Issue Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 9, 2023

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more