NKGen Biotech Announces Poster Presentation at the 16th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapeutics, today announced an upcoming poster presentation on a final report of a Phase I dose escalation study of SNK01 in subjects with Alzheimer’s Disease, at the 16th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Annual Meeting to be held in Boston, MA, USA from October 24–27, 2023.



Presentation Details:

Title: Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease Subjects With Expanded Non-genetically Modified Natural Killer Cells (SNK01) With Enhanced Activity — Final Report of a Phase I Dose Escalation Study Authors: Clemente Humberto Zuniga Gil, Blanca Isaura Acosta Gallo, Rufino Menchaca Diaz, Cesar Alejandro Amescua, Sean Hong, Lucia Hui, Hank Lee, Juan Mata, Paul Y. Chang, Katia Betito, and Paul Y. Song Session Title: New Therapies and Clinical Trials Poster Number: LP129 General Session Time: Wednesday, October 25, 2023, 07:30 – Friday, October 27, 2023, 04:30 ET

A copy of the poster will be added to the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/ once presentations have concluded.



Full abstracts accepted as poster presentations will also be included in the special CTAD edition of the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease (JPAD), the official journal of the CTAD conference.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing SNK01, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical study; the inclusion of the Company’s abstract in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease and the availability of such publication to investors, and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

