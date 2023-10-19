Chindata Group to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”), to be held on December 4, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (Beijing time), at No. 47 Laiguangying East Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China, to consider and vote on, among other things, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”), dated August 11, 2023, among the Company, BCPE Chivalry Bidco Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (“Parent”), and BCPE Chivalry Merger Sub Limited, an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands (the “Plan of Merger”) and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the Merger (as defined below) (the “Transactions”).



Pursuant to the Merger Agreement and the Plan of Merger, at the effective time of the Merger, Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company and cease to exist, with the Company being the surviving company and becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the “Merger”). If consummated, the Merger would result in the Company becoming a privately held company and its American depositary shares (each representing two Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.00001 per share) (the “ADSs”) would no longer be listed or traded on any stock exchange, including the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Company’s ADS program would be terminated. In addition, the Company’s ADSs and Class A ordinary shares represented by the ADSs will cease to be registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 following the consummation of the Merger.

The Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), acting upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors established by the Board, authorized and approved the execution, delivery and performance of the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the consummation of the Transactions, and resolved to recommend the approval and authorization of the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the consummation of the Transactions to the shareholders of the Company, and directed that the Merger Agreement, the Plan of Merger and the consummation of the Transactions be submitted to a vote of the shareholders of the Company for authorization and approval.

Shareholders of record at the close of business in the Cayman Islands on November 3, 2023 will be entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and any adjournment thereof. ADS holders as of the close of business in New York City on November 3, 2023 will be entitled to instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, the ADS depositary, to vote the Class A ordinary shares represented by the ADSs at the EGM.

Additional information regarding the EGM and the Merger Agreement can be found in the transaction statement on Schedule 13E-3 and the definitive proxy statement attached as Exhibit (a)-(1) thereto, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be obtained, along with other filings containing information about the Company, the proposed Merger and related matters, without charge, from the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. Requests for additional copies of the definitive proxy statement should be directed to Morrow Sodali LLC, the proxy solicitor, at (800) 662-5200 (toll-free in North America) or + (212) 658-9400 or by email at CD@info.morrowsodali.com.

SHAREHOLDERS AND ADS HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY THESE MATERIALS AND OTHER MATERIALS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY, THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

The Company and certain of its directors and executive officers may, under SEC rules, be deemed to be “participants” in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders with respect to the proposed Merger. Information regarding the persons who may be considered “participants” in the solicitation of proxies is set forth in the Schedule 13E-3 transaction statement relating to the proposed Merger and the definitive proxy statement attached thereto. Further information regarding persons who may be deemed participants, including any direct or indirect interests they may have, is also set forth in the definitive proxy statement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of any proxy, vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall it be a substitute for any proxy statement or other filings that have been or will be made with the SEC.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets and a first mover in building next-generation hyperscale data centers in China, India and Southeast Asia markets, focusing on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. Chindata Group provides its clients with business solutions in major countries and regions in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, including asset-heavy ecosystem chain services such as industrial bases, data centers, network and IT value-added services.

Chindata Group operates two sub-brands: “Chindata” and “Bridge Data Centres”. Chindata operates hyper-density IT cluster infrastructure in the Greater Beijing Area, the Yangtze River Delta Area and the Greater Bay Area, the three key economic areas in China, and has become the engine of the regional digital economies. Bridge Data Centres, with its top international development and operation talents in the industry, owns fast deployable data center clusters in Malaysia and India, and seeks business opportunities in other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Chindata Group’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Chindata Group may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Chindata Group’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Chindata Group’s goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth and competition of the data center and IT market; its ability to generate sufficient capital or obtain additional capital to meet its future capital needs; its ability to maintain competitive advantages; its ability to keep and strengthen its relationships with major clients and attract new clients; its ability to locate and secure suitable sites for additional data centers on commercially acceptable terms; government policies and regulations relating to Chindata Group’s business or industry; general economic and business conditions in the regions where Chindata Group operates and globally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Chindata Group’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Chindata Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For Enquiries, Please Contact:

Chindata IR Team

ir@chindatagroup.com

Mr. Dongning Wang

dongning.wang@chindatagroup.com