Biogen to Present New Data at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) 2023 Meeting

Late-breaking Phase 1b data assesses the clinical outcomes of reducing tau in patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease

Additional late-breaking presentations from the CLARITY AD study explore predictive biomarkers and novel subcutaneous administration of LEQEMBI® (lecanemab-irmb)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) will present new data from its Alzheimer’s disease portfolio at the upcoming Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) meeting taking place October 24-27 in Boston, Mass. The presentations will advance the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease with data on different treatment approaches, predictive analysis of disease progression, and clinical meaningfulness of amyloid removal for patients and their caregivers.

“We believe these new data represent an important step in our effort to both optimize patient outcomes with current treatments while simultaneously advancing the next wave of breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H., Head of Development at Biogen. “We’ve reached a potential tipping point in this complex field and remain determined to continue moving forward with the community to help the millions of people impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.”

Biogen presentations will include data from the multiple ascending dose and long-term extension phases of the Phase 1b study evaluating exploratory clinical outcomes associated with tau reduction in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. New data on LEQEMBI, developed in collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd., will be presented with discussion of preliminary data on a subcutaneous formulation, as well as biomarker assessments from Clarity AD, including the role of tau as a predictive biomarker, and the implications of targeting protofibrils. Select presentations from CTAD will be available on Biogen.com at the time of the conference presentation.

Key Presentations Include:

Late-breaking oral presentation: Exploratory clinical outcomes from BIIB080 (MAPT ASO) Phase 1b multiple ascending dose and long-term extension study in mild Alzheimer’s disease: Wednesday, October 25, 10:50 a.m.

Late-breaking symposium 4: Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s Disease: Long-Term Outcomes, Predictive Biomarkers and Novel Subcutaneous Administration: Wednesday, October 25, 5:25 p.m. The presentation will include the latest data from the CLARITY AD optional tau PET longitudinal sub-study. A post-hoc analysis of the low and intermediate + high-tau subgroups, including the low-tau subgroup specifically studied in the Phase 3 core study, and data from the open-label extension study will be included in the presentation. An update on the investigational subcutaneous formulation with the effect on amyloid as measured by amyloid PET and interim safety, will also be provided.

Late-breaking oral presentations: Pooled ENGAGE/EMERGE Integrated Placebo-controlled Period and Long-Term Extension (LTE) Topline Results: Slower Clinical Progression at Week 134 in Aducanumab-treated Patients that Became Amyloid PET Negative at Week 78: Wednesday, October 25, 8:30 a.m. Aducanumab Phase 3b EMBARK Study Interim Analysis: Topline Safety Results: Friday, October 27, 2:00 p.m.

Oral presentation: Precision medicine analysis of heterogeneity in individual-level treatment response to beta-amyloid removal in early Alzheimer’s disease: Thursday, October 26, 4:35 p.m.



About LEQEMBI®(lecanemab)

LEQEMBI (lecanemab) is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. LEQEMBI is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ). LEQEMBI is an amyloid beta-directed antibody for the treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in the U.S. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted LEQEMBI traditional approval on July 6, 2023.

LEQEMBI is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment with LEQEMBI should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials.

Eisai and Biogen have been collaborating on the joint development and commercialization of AD treatments since 2014. Eisai serves as the lead of LEQEMBI development and regulatory submissions globally with both companies co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information for LEQEMBI, including Boxed WARNING and Medication Guide.

About ADUHELM®(aducanumab-avwa)

ADUHELM (aducanumab-avwa), a human monoclonal antibody, designed to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease by reducing amyloid beta plaques in the brain. ADUHELM is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. This indication was granted under accelerated approval based on reduction in amyloid beta plaques in patients treated with ADUHELM. Continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

Biogen licensed ADUHELM from Neurimmune in 2007 under a collaborative development and license agreement.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information for ADUHELM, including Boxed WARNING and Medication Guide.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading global biotechnology company that has pioneered multiple breakthrough innovations including a broad portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and two co-developed treatments to address a defining pathology of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen is advancing a pipeline of potential novel therapies across neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases and remains acutely focused on its purpose of serving humanity through science while advancing a healthier, more sustainable and equitable world.



