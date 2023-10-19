Dragonfly Energy to Provide Lithium Power Upgrade to Coachmen RV’s Entourage Class C Motorhome

Coachmen RV is adding a high-powered upgrade option to its 2024 Entourage model with the inclusion of the “Gamechanger 3.0” lithium-ion Battle Born Batteries TM , a product of Dragonfly Energy

RENO, Nev., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium batteries and energy storage, is proud to announce that Coachmen RV, a division of Forest River, Inc. (“Coachmen RV”), will provide buyers of its 2024 Entourage Class C Motorhome the opportunity to add Battle Born Batteries’ Gamechanger 3.0 (“GC3H”) sustainable, high-performance energy batteries as an optional upgrade.

This new option provides for installation of two Gamechanger 3.0 lithium-ion deep-cycle batteries (each 270Ah 12V heated deep cycle LiFePO4). These batteries are maintenance-free, provide a lifespan that is up to ten times longer, with two to three times the power and five times the charging speed as compared to traditional lead-acid batteries that are currently standard in most RVs and travel trailers.

“We believe the GC3H stands out as a distinguished and powerful option in the battery market and will provide greater energy independence to buyers of Coachmen RV’s Entourage model,” Wade Seaburg, Chief Revenue Officer for Dragonfly Energy, said. “We know battery anxiety is a common pain point for avid RVers, but with this power upgrade from Dragonfly Energy, Coachmen RV customers have an option that we expect will dramatically improve their camping and off-grid experiences.”

This is Coachmen RV's first lithium battery partnership. An upgraded Entourage model featuring Battle Born Batteries made its debut at the Elkhart RV Dealer Open House, advertised as the “largest RV dealer show on Earth” on September 25-27, 2023 in Elkhart, Indiana.

“By adding Battle Born Batteries as an optional upgrade in this model, we’re addressing our customers’ greatest needs — greater power that allows them to travel farther and stay off the grid longer, making for a more enjoyable and environmentally friendly camping experience,” said Luke Handyside, General Manager, Coachmen RV Class C Division. “This partnership with Dragonfly Energy underscores our commitment to both innovation and customer service.”

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About Coachmen RV

Coachmen RV is a leading manufacturer of motorized and towable RVs. Coachmen RV is a division of Forest River, Inc., one of America’s leading manufacturers of recreational vehicles, pontoon boats, cargo trailers, and buses. Coachmen RV remains committed to superior design, quality craftsmanship and adaptability to customers’ needs in the engineering of their RVs, while customer satisfaction is the first priority. A proven brand and manufacturer for over 57 years, Coachmen RV continues to be the Leader to the Great Outdoors.

