BioCryst to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 2

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-777-2509 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-5413 for international callers. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available online in the investors section of the company website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and many global markets. BioCryst has active programs to develop oral medicines for multiple targets across the complement system, including BCX10013, an oral Factor D inhibitor in clinical development. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection) is approved in the U.S. and multiple global markets, with post-marketing commitments ongoing. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.biocryst.com.

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com


