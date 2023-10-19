GXO Extends Agreement with Waitrose & Partners

Over 130 million cases of chilled and fresh products distributed each year

Contract covers multi-service regional and national distribution

for the food retail division of the John Lewis Partnership

LONDON, U.K., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has extended its agreement with Waitrose & Partners, a leading supermarket with over 330 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands.

“We’re delighted that Waitrose & Partners has rewarded our service over the past three years by extending our agreement,” said Gavin Williams, Managing Director, U.K. and Ireland, GXO. “We look forward to deploying our expertise in the grocery sector to help further reduce costs and raise efficiency and productivity for Waitrose.”

Under the new agreement, GXO will continue to operate two key U.K. distribution hubs located within Waitrose’s Milton Keynes campus. More than 860 GXO team members pick and dispatch close to 85 million cases per year at the 950,000-square-foot Magna Park national distribution centre. At the 320,000-square-foot Brinklow regional distribution center, more than 810 GXO team members, a third of whom are drivers, pick, dispatch and deliver about 51 million cases of chilled and fresh products annually. As part of its partnership with Waitrose, GXO looks forward to deploying technologies to help accelerate continuous improvement efficiencies and service levels across the two sites.

Waitrose Head of Distribution Operations (Grocery) & Transport Doug Kay said, “After a successful three years, GXO has become a trusted partner. We're working together to implement the latest technology, to even further improve our supply chain - ultimately benefiting our branches and customers alike."

As part of its local community outreach, GXO operates staff stores, which donate proceeds to 25 local charities. These staff stores reduce customer wastage, and also help to provide support to colleagues and the wider area, raising over £300,000 since 2020.

GXO partners with eight of the top 10 supermarkets in the U.K., including Waitrose. GXO also supports the John Lewis Partnership, the UK’s largest employee-owned business, with a range of warehousing and reverse logistics solutions, including GXO Direct shared warehousing, and Clicklink, GXO’s world-class Click & Collect and returns management service.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About the John Lewis Partnership

The John Lewis Partnership owns and operates two of Britain's best-loved retail brands — John Lewis and Waitrose. Started as a radical experiment over a century ago, the Partnership is now the largest employee-owned business in the UK, with over 74,000 employees who are all Partners in the business. The Partnership is purpose-driven, existing to create a fairer and more sustainable future for our Partners, customers, suppliers and communities. Our Purpose not only inspires our principles, drives our decisions and acts as our guide to be a force for good, it steers us to do things differently and better — all in service of creating a happier world for everyone and everything we touch.

About Waitrose

Waitrose & Partners has 331 shops in England, Scotland, Wales and the Channel Islands, including 59 convenience branches, 27 shops at Welcome Break locations, and Waitrose.com — its fast-growing online shopping business, consistently rated highly by independent research. The retailer combines the convenience of a supermarket with the expertise and service of a specialist shop — dedicated to offering quality food that has been responsibly sourced, combined with high standards of customer service. As part of an employee-owned business, all Partners have a say in how the business is run.

