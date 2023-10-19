The ultra-luxury property at City of Dreams becomes Macau’s one and only hotel to be honored by the prestigious award

MACAU, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morpheus is among the World's Most Beautiful Hotels according to Prix Versailles – the World Architecture and Design Award at UNESCO. Located at City of Dreams, Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s flagship integrated resort, Morpheus is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton high-rise designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. The property has become Macau’s one and only hotel to be honored with the prestigious accolade.



Presented each year at UNESCO since 2015 and focused on Architecture and intelligent sustainability, the Prix Versailles is a series of architectural competitions that shine a light on the finest contemporary projects around the world. The Official List – which pays tribute to innovation, creativity, reflections of local heritage, ecological efficiency and the values of social interaction and participation which the United Nations holds in high regard – is in line with the awarding principles of intelligent sustainability, taking projects’ ecological, social and cultural impacts into consideration.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are humbled and honored by Morpheus being listed among the World's Most Beautiful Hotels by the esteemed Prix Versailles at UNESCO. For the property to be recognized for its architectural and design excellence, cultural significance, and contributions to intelligent sustainability is a testament to our efforts towards these goals. The accolade enhances Melco’s positioning as a global premium brand that goes beyond gaming to raise the bar in luxury hospitality. We are grateful to our colleagues and our collaborators, including the late Dame Zaha Hadid and her gifted team who contribute to the property’s continued success and accomplishments.”

Amongst other distinguished honors, in 2018, just two months after its opening, Morpheus was hailed as one of the World’s Greatest Places by TIME Magazine, and in 2019, it became the first property in Macau to win a Prix Versailles regional award in Hotels, Central and Northeast Asia.

