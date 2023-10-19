Central Venous Catheter Market Analysis: Anticipating a CAGR of 5.1% towards a US$ 5,314.5 Million Valuation by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global central venous catheter market is propelled by various factors, including the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses, higher healthcare spending and enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and a surge in the elderly population.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The central venous catheter market size is anticipated to surpass US$ 3,238.1 million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 5,314.5 million by 2033. The central venous catheter market share is projected to thrive at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.



The central venous catheter industry has advanced significantly with the introduction of "smart" catheters, which combine conventional vascular access with modern technology and communication. With sensors, microprocessors, and communication capabilities, these cutting-edge medical gadgets can monitor and manage the catheter and the patient's status in real time. Smart catheters' incorporation of technology and sensors improves patient safety. These catheters may spot problems like malpositioning or catheter occlusion, which lowers the risk of complications, including catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), and promotes their demand in the market.

Patients who are unable to get enough nutrition through oral or enteral means require parenteral nutrition, which is the intravenous injection of nutrients. This includes individuals with severe gastrointestinal conditions, cancer patients receiving treatment, and individuals who have just undergone surgery. The need for central venous catheters to support parenteral nutrition therapy is growing as individuals become more aware of nutrition's importance for patient recovery and general health.

Key Takeaways from the Central Venous Catheter Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 2,446.9 million .

. The market grew at a 4.7% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 3,074.7 million .

. In 2022, the non-anti-microbial catheter segment garnered 75.7% of the central venous catheter market shares.

of the central venous catheter market shares. In 2022, the double-lumen segment gained 63.6% of the central venous catheter market shares.

of the central venous catheter market shares. In 2022, the hospitals segment garnered 60.3% of the central venous catheter market shares.

of the central venous catheter market shares. The United Kingdom’s central venous catheter market will develop at a CAGR of 9.0% through 2033.

through 2033. Germany’s central venous catheter market will rise at a 3.3% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Australia’s central venous catheter market growth will thrive at a 5.1% CAGR through 2033.



Recent Developments of the Central Venous Catheter Market Observed by FMI:

Coloplast unveiled a novel catheter in the United States in January 2023. Those with bladders and urine problems intend the SpeediCath Flex Set catheter for use. Triple Action Coating Technology is a feature on all SpeediCath catheters designed to reduce the risk of urethral damage and urinary tract infections (UTIs) for patients with spinal cord injuries (SCI).

Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun), a pioneer in infusion therapy, announced the launch of its new Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with one-time blood control in July 2022. The Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter, the newest invention from B. Braun, makes IV access safer for the clinician by reducing the risk of blood exposure and needlestick accidents.

Note from the Analysts:

The CVC market is expected to grow as healthcare professionals strive to fulfill patients' changing expectations and enhance clinical results. Central venous catheters are maturing into essential instruments in contemporary healthcare due to the convergence of cutting-edge technology, patient-centric design, and infection control measures. A dedication to innovation, regulatory compliance, and the search for cost-effective solutions for patients and healthcare systems underpin the market's growth trajectory,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Top 15 Key Players in the Central Venous Catheter Market:

Angio Dynamics

C.R. Bard

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Kimal Healthcare

Come B.V.

Medtronic Plc

Smiths Medical

Vygon (UK) Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Incorporated

Medical Components Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG



Central Venous Catheter Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Dialysis Catheters

Acute Hemodialysis Catheter

Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter

Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter

PICC Catheters

Implantable Port

CVC Catheters

Tunneled Catheters

Non-tunneled Catheters



By Property:

Anti-microbial Catheter

Non-Anti-Microbial Catheter

By Design:

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multiple Lumen



By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



