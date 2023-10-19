Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,200 in the last 365 days.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Growth in New Commercial Customers Leads to Average Deposits Increasing By $128 Million on a Linked Quarter Basis

Capital Ratios Continue to Grow and Asset Quality Remains Stable

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, or $0.34 per diluted common share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $25.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, or $0.66 per diluted common share, and net income available to common stockholders of $37.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, or $0.98 per diluted common share.

Third quarter 2023 results include $8.9 million of aggregate pre-tax adjustments related to severance from the previously disclosed Chief Executive Officer succession and loss on equity securities. Excluding these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) totaled $21.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, or $0.56 per diluted share (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Stuart H. Lubow, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company, stated, “Our third quarter results were characterized by good overall deposit growth, a stabilization in our non-interest-bearing deposit base and a continued reduction in the pace of net interest margin compression. Given our unique customer-focused platform, we continue to attract quality talent as evidenced by the addition of a senior healthcare banker in the third quarter. In light of the overall environment, we continue to manage expenses prudently and continue to fortify our balance sheet by building capital. I am incredibly proud of our employees for their tremendous contributions towards serving our customers; as a result of their efforts, we continue to be the premier community-based business bank on Greater Long Island.”

Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023 Included:

  • Average total deposits were $10.66 billion for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $10.54 billion for the second quarter of 2023;
  • Non-insured deposits (excluding deposits with pass through insurance and collateralized deposits) represented only 29% of total deposits at the end of the third quarter;
  • The ratio of average non-interest-bearing deposits to average total deposits for the third quarter and the second quarter of 2023 was 29%;
  • Total net loans held for investment of $10.78 billion, remained stable on a linked quarter basis;
  • The pace of Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) compression continued to slow in the third quarter; on a linked quarter basis, the NIM declined by 16 basis points in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 24 basis points for the second quarter of 2023 and 41 basis points for the first quarter of 2023;
  • Expenses remained well-controlled; excluding the impact of severance, non-interest expenses was $51.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $51.7 million for the second quarter of 2023;
  • Credit quality continues to be stable with non-performing assets and loans 90 days past due and accruing declining by 16% versus the linked quarter and representing only 0.17% of total assets as of September 30, 2023; and
  • The Company’s Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio of 10.76% was 26 basis points higher than the prior quarter.

Management’s Discussion of Quarterly Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $76.5 million compared to $80.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $100.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the reported net interest margin (“NIM”) and adjusted NIM excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion on the loan portfolio.

                     
(Dollars in thousands)      Q3 2023      Q2 2023      Q3 2022  
Net interest income   $ 76,479   $ 80,219   $ 100,438    
Purchase accounting amortization (accretion) on loans ("PAA")     186     58     (57 )  
Adjusted net interest income excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP)   $ 76,665   $ 80,277   $ 100,381    
                     
Average interest-earning assets   $ 12,984,061   $ 12,888,522   $ 11,782,361    
                     
NIM (1)     2.34 %     2.50 %     3.38  
Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans (non-GAAP) (2)     2.34 %     2.50 %     3.38  


(1)   NIM represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)   Adjusted NIM excluding PAA on loans represents adjusted net interest income, which excludes net interest income on PAA loans divided by average interest-earning assets.

Loan Portfolio

The ending weighted average rate (“WAR”) (1) on the total loan portfolio was 5.20% at September 30, 2023, an 8 basis point increase compared to the ending WAR of 5.12% on the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2023.

Outlined below are loan balances and WARs for the period ended as indicated.

                                 
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands)      Balance      WAR      Balance      WAR      Balance      WAR  
Loans held for investment balances at period end:                                      
Business loans (2)   $ 2,271,768   6.72 %   $ 2,250,108   6.56 %   $ 2,002,568   5.24 %
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     892,869   4.39     855,980   4.17     722,081   3.77  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (3)(4)     4,102,024   4.45     4,132,358   4.38     3,968,244   3.83  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,374,281   5.09     3,406,232   5.04     3,174,102   4.33  
Acquisition, development, and construction     203,402   8.92     225,580   8.99     241,019   6.75  
Other loans     6,267   6.28     6,157   6.74     8,927   7.29  
Loans held for investment   $ 10,850,611   5.20 %   $ 10,876,415   5.12 %   $ 10,116,941   4.33 %

 

(1)    Weighted average rate is calculated by aggregating interest based on the current loan rate from each loan in the category, adjusted for non-accrual loans, divided by the total balance of loans in the category.
(2)    Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
(3)    Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(4)   While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

Outlined below are the loan originations, for the quarter ended as indicated.

                     
       
(Dollars in millions)      Q3 2023      Q2 2023      Q3 2022  
Loan originations   $ 153.4   $ 296.6   $ 800.9  


Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Period end total deposits (including mortgage escrow deposits) at September 30, 2023 were $10.64 billion, compared to $10.53 billion at June 30, 2023 and $10.25 billion at December 31, 2022. CEO Lubow commented, “During the third quarter we had good growth in business deposits driven by the deposit group hires we made in the second quarter. Given the growth in business deposits, we were able to pay down approximately $80 million of retail brokered deposits in the third quarter. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased approximately $200 million on a linked quarter basis.”

Total Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $1.12 billion at September 30, 2023 compared to $1.45 billion at June 30, 2023. Mr. Lubow stated, “During the third quarter we proactively paid down our Federal Home Loan Bank advance portfolio and we remain focused on operating a core deposit-funded institution.”

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $7.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, $10.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, and $9.4 million during the third quarter of 2022. Included in non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was income related to mortality proceeds from a death claim of $645 thousand. Included in non-interest income during the third quarter of 2022 was a $1.4 million gain on the sale of a branch property.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $59.5 million during the third quarter of 2023, $52.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, and $48.3 million during the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, adjusted non-interest expense was $50.6 million during the third quarter of 2023, $51.4 million during the second quarter of 2023, and $47.9 million during the third quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 1.73% during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 1.53% during the linked quarter and 1.54% for the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of other intangible assets, the ratio of adjusted non-interest expense to average assets was 1.48% during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 1.51% during the linked quarter and 1.53% for the third quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

The efficiency ratio was 70.5% during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 57.6% during the linked quarter and 44.0% during the third quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of loss on equity securities, net loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance expense, loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of other intangible assets the adjusted efficiency ratio was 59.7% during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 56.2% during the linked quarter and 44.2% during the second quarter of 2022 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Income Tax Expense

The reported effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 35.1% compared to 26.8% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in tax rate was primarily due to non-deductible severance expense during the period.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans at September 30, 2023 were $23.3 million, 16% lower than the prior quarter.

A credit loss provision of $1.8 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2023, compared to a credit loss provision of $892 thousand during the second quarter of 2023, and a credit loss provision of $6.6 million during the third quarter of 2022. The credit loss provision in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily associated with increased provisioning for individually analyzed loans.

Capital Management

The Company’s and the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios continued to be in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements as of September 30, 2023. All of the Company’s and Bank’s risk-based regulatory capital ratios increased in the third quarter of 2023.

Dividends per common share were $0.25 during the third and second quarters of 2023, respectively.

Book value per common share was $28.03 at September 30, 2023 compared to $27.99 at June 30, 2023.

Tangible common book value per share (which represents common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the number of shares outstanding) was $23.87 at September 30, 2023 compared to $23.82 at June 30, 2023. Excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive loss, the adjusted tangible common book value per share was $26.63 at September 30, 2023 compared to $26.51 at June 30, 2023 (see “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables at the end of this news release).

Earnings Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 19, 2023, during which CEO Lubow will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2023 financial performance, with a question-and-answer session to follow.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/616795871.                                                                

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:                                                      

United States:                                 
International:                                 
Access code:                               



Telephone Replay:

A recording will be available until Thursday, November 2, 2023.

United States:
International:
Access code:		 1-833-470-1428
+1-929-526-1599
193919

 


1-866-813-9403
+44-204-525-0658 
861279


ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.7 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks less than $20 billion in assets.

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as “annualized," “anticipate," "believe," “continue,” "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," “likely,” "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect our results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may affect demand for our products and reduce interest margins and the value of our investments; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Company; changes in the quality and composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios or unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses may negatively affect the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Company’s financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Company's financial condition or results of operations; general socio-economic conditions, including conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and any other public health emergency, international conflict, inflation, and recessionary pressures, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Company conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Company currently anticipates and may adversely affect our customers, our financial results and our operations; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Company’s business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Company anticipates; and litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Company anticipates. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and updates set forth in the Company’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Contact: Avinash Reddy  
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer  
718-782-6200 extension 5909  

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In thousands)

                   
       September 30,       June 30,       December 31, 
    2023   2023   2022
Assets:                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 358,824     $ 452,504     $ 169,297  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     869,879       894,856       950,587  
Securities held-to-maturity     600,291       603,960       585,798  
Loans held for sale     3,924       371        
Loans held for investment, net:                  
Business loans (1)     2,271,768       2,250,108       2,211,857  
One-to-four family and cooperative/condominium apartment     892,869       855,980       773,321  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use (2)(3)     4,102,024       4,132,358       4,026,826  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,374,281       3,406,232       3,317,485  
Acquisition, development and construction     203,402       225,580       229,663  
Other loans     6,267       6,157       7,679  
Allowance for credit losses     (72,563 )     (75,646 )     (83,507 )
Total loans held for investment, net     10,778,048       10,800,769       10,483,324  
Premises and fixed assets, net     45,064       45,890       46,749  
Restricted stock     90,085       104,724       88,745  
Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI")     347,400       337,083       333,292  
Goodwill     155,797       155,797       155,797  
Other intangible assets     5,409       5,758       6,484  
Operating lease assets     55,600       54,931       57,857  
Derivative assets     177,369       147,740       154,485  
Accrued interest receivable     53,608       51,787       48,561  
Other assets     109,202       146,692       108,945  
Total assets   $ 13,651,405     $ 13,802,862     $ 13,189,921  
Liabilities:                   
Non-interest-bearing checking (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)   $ 2,935,156     $ 2,884,184     $ 3,449,763  
Interest-bearing checking     630,686       960,465       827,454  
Savings (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     2,309,440       2,275,008       2,259,909  
Money market     3,211,197       2,801,652       2,532,270  
Certificates of deposit     1,442,299       1,530,749       1,115,364  
Deposits (excluding mortgage escrow deposits)     10,528,778       10,452,058       10,184,760  
Non-interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     107,545       70,431       69,455  
Interest-bearing mortgage escrow deposits     223       203       192  
Total mortgage escrow deposits     107,768       70,634       69,647  
FHLBNY advances     1,123,000       1,448,000       1,131,000  
Other short-term borrowings                 1,360  
Subordinated debt, net     200,218       200,240       200,283  
Derivative cash collateral     185,620       140,160       153,040  
Operating lease liabilities     58,281       57,547       60,340  
Derivative liabilities     160,712       131,130       137,335  
Other liabilities     82,684       100,590       82,573  
Total liabilities     12,447,061       12,600,359       12,020,338  
Stockholders' equity:                   
Preferred stock, Series A     116,569       116,569       116,569  
Common stock     416       416       416  
Additional paid-in capital     494,470       493,955       495,410  
Retained earnings     808,235       804,532       762,762  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of deferred taxes     (106,913 )     (104,385 )     (94,379 )
Unearned equity awards     (10,170 )     (11,746 )     (8,078 )
Treasury stock, at cost     (98,263 )     (96,838 )     (103,117 )
Total stockholders' equity     1,204,344       1,202,503       1,169,583  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,651,405     $ 13,802,862     $ 13,189,921  

 

(1)    Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)    Includes loans underlying multifamily cooperatives.
(3)    While the loans within this category are often considered "commercial real estate" in nature, multifamily and loans underlying cooperatives are here reported separately from commercial real estate loans in order to emphasize the residential nature of the collateral underlying this significant component of the total loan portfolio.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,       September 30,       September 30, 
    2023     2023     2022   2023     2022
Interest income:                                   
Loans   $ 142,995     $ 138,310     $ 106,306   $ 409,744     $ 285,828
Securities     7,916       7,914       7,374     24,261       21,572
Other short-term investments     6,930       5,867       847     16,599       1,956
Total interest income     157,841       152,091       114,527     450,604       309,356
Interest expense:                                  
Deposits and escrow     62,507       52,616       10,154     152,395       16,416
Borrowed funds     16,925       17,759       3,483     50,855       9,334
Derivative cash collateral     1,930       1,497       452     4,904       547
Total interest expense     81,362       71,872       14,089     208,154       26,297
Net interest income     76,479       80,219       100,438     242,450       283,059
Provision (recovery) for credit losses     1,806       892       6,587     (950 )     5,039
Net interest income after provision (recovery)     74,673       79,327       93,851     243,400       278,020
Non-interest income:                                  
Service charges and other fees     3,963       4,856       3,866     12,633       12,261
Title fees     291       246       474     829       1,578
Loan level derivative income     783       2,437       549     6,353       2,240
BOLI income     2,317       2,852       2,177     7,332       8,159
Gain on sale of SBA loans     335       210       211     1,061       1,176
Gain on sale of residential loans     21       34       54     103       393
Loss on equity securities     (299 )     (780 )         (1,079 )    
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities and other assets     (22 )           1,397     (1,469 )     1,397
Other     539       550       634     1,571       1,485
Total non-interest income     7,928       10,405       9,362     27,334       28,689
Non-interest expense:                                 
Salaries and employee benefits     30,520       29,900       29,188     87,054       88,476
Severance     8,562       481           9,068       2,193
Occupancy and equipment     7,277       7,144       7,884     21,794       22,864
Data processing costs     4,309       4,197       3,434     12,744       11,152
Marketing     2,079       1,488       1,531     5,016       4,341
Professional services     1,277       1,676       2,116     4,876       6,238
Federal deposit insurance premiums     1,866       1,874       800     5,613       3,100
Loss on extinguishment of debt                           740
Amortization of other intangible assets     349       349       431     1,075       1,447
Other     3,284       5,077       2,918     11,944       9,477
Total non-interest expense     59,523       52,186       48,302     159,184       150,028
Income before taxes     23,078       37,546       54,911     111,550       156,681
Income tax expense     8,093       10,048       15,430     31,764       44,184
Net income     14,985       27,498       39,481     79,786       112,497
Preferred stock dividends     1,822       1,822       1,822     5,465       5,465
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 13,163     $ 25,676     $ 37,659   $ 74,321     $ 107,032
Earnings per common share ("EPS"):                                   
Basic   $ 0.34     $ 0.66     $ 0.98   $ 1.92     $ 2.74
Diluted   $ 0.34     $ 0.66     $ 0.98   $ 1.92     $ 2.74
                               
Average common shares outstanding for diluted EPS     38,203,961       38,175,993       38,165,681     38,177,704       38,678,894


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

                                 
    At or For the Three Months Ended   At or For the Nine Months Ended  
       September 30,       June 30,       September 30,       September 30,       September 30,   
    2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Per Share Data:                                     
Reported EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.34   $ 0.66   $ 0.98   $ 1.92   $ 2.74  
Cash dividends paid per common share     0.25     0.25     0.24     0.74     0.72  
Book value per common share     28.03     27.99     26.55     28.03     26.55  
Tangible common book value per share (1)     23.87     23.82     22.34     23.87     22.34  
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (1)     26.63     26.51     24.75     26.63     24.75  
Common shares outstanding     38,811     38,803     38,572     38,811     38,572  
Dividend payout ratio     73.53 %     37.88 %     24.49 %     38.54 %     26.28 %
                                 
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):                                     
Return on average assets     0.44 %     0.81 %     1.26 %     0.78 %     1.22 %
Return on average equity     4.91     9.03     13.56     8.78     12.83  
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     5.69     11.04     17.15     10.73     16.20  
Net interest margin     2.34     2.50     3.38     2.52     3.29  
Non-interest expense to average assets     1.73     1.53     1.54     1.56     1.63  
Efficiency ratio     70.5     57.6     44.0     59.0     48.1  
Effective tax rate     35.07     26.76     28.10     28.48     28.20  
                                 
Balance Sheet Data:                                     
Average assets   $ 13,759,493   $ 13,658,068   $ 12,550,626   $ 13,623,570   $ 12,292,051  
Average interest-earning assets     12,984,061     12,888,522     11,782,361     12,853,701     11,511,149  
Average tangible common equity (1)     943,805     940,054     885,182     933,072     889,044  
Loan-to-deposit ratio at end of period (2)     102.0     103.4     96.5     102.0     96.5  
                                 
Capital Ratios and Reserves - Consolidated: (3)                                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.87 %     6.78 %     6.77 %              
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)     7.66     7.54     7.45              
Tangible equity to tangible assets (1)     7.73     7.63     7.69              
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (1)     8.53     8.40     8.36              
Tier 1 common equity ratio     9.67     9.44     9.13              
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     10.76     10.50     10.25              
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.33     13.06     12.98              
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.38     8.42     8.61              
Consolidated CRE concentration ratio (4)     547     555     555              
Allowance for credit losses/ Total loans     0.67     0.70     0.81              
Allowance for credit losses/ Non-performing loans     311.16     273.42     199.45              


(1)    See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" tables for reconciliation of tangible equity, tangible common equity, and tangible assets.
(2)    Total deposits include mortgage escrow deposits, which fluctuate seasonally.
(3)   September 30, 2023 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.
(4)   The Consolidated CRE concentration ratio is calculated using the sum of commercial real estate, excluding owner-occupied commercial real estate, multifamily, and acquisition, development, and construction, divided by consolidated capital. September 30, 2023 amounts are preliminary pending completion and filing of the Company’s regulatory reports.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME
(Dollars in thousands)

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
                               Average                              Average                              Average  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                           
Interest-earning assets:                                                           
Business loans (1)   $ 2,260,203   $ 38,384   6.74 %   $ 2,259,769   $ 36,715   6.52 %   $ 2,013,897   $ 26,153   5.15 %  
One-to-four family residential, including condo and coop     879,688     9,165   4.13     828,324     8,661   4.19     706,144     6,294   3.54  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use     4,114,476     46,099   4.45     4,125,119     45,123   4.39     3,831,747     36,423   3.77  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     3,382,927     44,184   5.18     3,337,689     42,559   5.11     3,119,262     33,168   4.22  
Acquisition, development, and construction     222,039     5,075   9.07     220,795     5,149   9.35     251,426     4,108   6.48  
Other loans     6,156     88   5.67     6,536     103   6.32     10,566     160   6.01  
Securities     1,619,960     7,916   1.94     1,642,057     7,914   1.93     1,666,398     7,374   1.76  
Other short-term investments     498,612     6,930   5.51     468,233     5,867   5.03     182,921     847   1.84  
Total interest-earning assets     12,984,061     157,841   4.82 %     12,888,522     152,091   4.73 %     11,782,361     114,527   3.86 %
Non-interest-earning assets     775,432                 769,546                768,265             
Total assets   $ 13,759,493               $ 13,658,068              $ 12,550,626             
                                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                                    
Interest-bearing checking (2)   $ 786,892   $ 2,896   1.46 %   $ 952,424   $ 3,081   1.30 %   $ 833,386   $ 970   0.46 %
Money market     2,975,267     24,275   3.24     2,713,816     18,284   2.70     2,651,459     2,046   0.31  
Savings (2)     2,342,424     20,316   3.44     2,279,670     17,376   3.06     2,243,887     4,951   0.88  
Certificates of deposit     1,494,491     15,020   3.99     1,546,257     13,875   3.60     988,827     2,187   0.88  
Total interest-bearing deposits     7,599,074     62,507   3.26     7,492,167     52,616   2.82     6,717,559     10,154   0.60  
FHLBNY advances     1,250,717     14,370   4.56     1,327,121     15,206   4.60     166,739     430   1.02  
Subordinated debt, net     200,232     2,553   5.06     200,254     2,553   5.11     200,320     2,553   5.06  
Other short-term borrowings     120     2   6.61     814           75,975     500   2.61  
Total borrowings     1,451,069     16,925   4.63     1,528,189     17,759   4.66     443,034     3,483   3.12  
Derivative cash collateral     156,795     1,930   4.88     120,542     1,497   4.98     111,325     452   1.61  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     9,206,938     81,362   3.51 %     9,140,898     71,872   3.15 %     7,271,918     14,089   0.77 %
Non-interest-bearing checking (2)     3,065,186                 3,043,899                 3,894,093              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities     265,559                 254,826                 219,883              
Total liabilities     12,537,683                 12,439,623                 11,385,894              
Stockholders' equity     1,221,810                 1,218,445                 1,164,732              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 13,759,493               $ 13,658,068               $ 12,550,626              
Net interest income          $ 76,479               $ 80,219               $ 100,438       
Net interest rate spread                 1.31 %                 1.58 %                 3.09 %
Net interest margin                 2.34 %                 2.50 %                 3.38 %
Deposits (including non-interest-bearing checking accounts) (2)   $ 10,664,260   $ 62,507   2.33 %   $ 10,536,066   $ 52,616   2.00 %   $ 10,611,652   $ 10,154   0.38 %


(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)     Includes mortgage escrow deposits.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED SCHEDULE OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)

                   
       At or For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
Asset Quality Detail   2023   2023   2022
Non-performing loans ("NPLs")                   
Business loans (1)   $ 19,555     $ 23,470     $ 34,706  
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment     2,874       3,305       3,219  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate     15       15       2,499  
Acquisition, development, and construction     657       657       657  
Other loans     219       220        
Total Non-accrual loans   $ 23,320     $ 27,667     $ 41,081  
Total Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 23,320     $ 27,667     $ 41,081  
                   
Loans 90 days delinquent and accruing ("90+ Delinquent")                   
Business loans   $     $     $ 2,781  
One-to-four family residential, including condominium and cooperative apartment                  
Multifamily residential and residential mixed-use                  
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate                  
Acquisition, development, and construction                  
Other loans                  
90+ Delinquent   $     $     $ 2,781  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent   $ 23,320     $ 27,667     $ 43,862  
                   
NPAs and 90+ Delinquent / Total assets     0.17 %     0.20 %     0.34 %
Net charge-offs ("NCOs")   $ 4,864     $ 3,679     $ 3,932  
NCOs / Average loans (2)     0.18 %     0.14 %     0.16 %


(1)     Business loans include commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and PPP loans.
(2)    Calculated based on annualized NCOs to average loans, excluding loans held for sale.

 


DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company’s management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company’s operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude pre-tax income and expenses associated with loss on equity securities, net loss on sale of securities and other assets, severance and loss on extinguishment of debt:  

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
     September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Reconciliation of Reported and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders                                
Reported net income available to common stockholders   $ 13,163     $ 25,676     $ 37,659     $ 74,321     $ 107,032    
Adjustments to net income (1):                                 
Loss on equity securities     299       780             1,079          
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets     22             (1,397 )     1,469       (1,397 )  
Severance     8,562       481             9,068       2,193    
Loss on extinguishment of debt                             740    
Income tax effect of adjustments and other tax adjustments     (176 )     (373 )     440       (985 )     145    
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 21,870     $ 26,564     $ 36,702     $ 84,952     $ 108,713    
                                 
Adjusted Ratios (Based upon Adjusted (non-GAAP) Net Income as calculated above)                                
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)   $ 0.56     $ 0.68     $ 0.95     $ 2.19     $ 2.78    
Adjusted return on average assets     0.69 %     0.83 %     1.23 %     0.88 %     1.24 %  
Adjusted return on average equity     7.76       9.32       13.23       9.95       13.02    
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     9.38       11.42       16.72       12.25       16.45    
Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets     1.48       1.51       1.53       1.46       1.58    
Adjusted efficiency ratio     59.7       56.2       44.2       54.7       46.9    

(1)    Adjustments to net income are taxed at the Company's statutory tax rate of approximately 30% unless otherwise noted.

The following table presents a reconciliation of operating expense as a percentage of average assets (as reported) and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of average assets (non-GAAP):

                       
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Operating expense as a % of average assets - as reported   1.73 %    1.53 %   1.54 %   1.56 %    1.63 %  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                   (0.01 )  
Severance   (0.25 )   (0.01 )       (0.09 )   (0.02 )  
Amortization of other intangible assets       (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.01 )   (0.02 )  
Adjusted operating expense as a % of average assets (non-GAAP)   1.48 %    1.51 %   1.53 %   1.46 %   1.58 %  

The following table presents a reconciliation of efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):

                                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,  
    2023   2023   2022   2023   2022  
Efficiency ratio - as reported (non-GAAP) (1)      70.5 %     57.6 %     44.0 %     59.0 %     48.1%    
Non-interest expense - as reported   $ 59,523     $ 52,186     $ 48,302     $ 159,184     $ 150,028    
Severance     (8,562 )     (481 )           (9,068 )     (2,193 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                             (740 )  
Amortization of other intangible assets     (349 )     (349 )     (431 )     (1,075 )     (1,447 )  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 50,612     $ 51,356     $ 47,871     $ 149,041     $ 145,648    
Net interest income - as reported   $ 76,479     $ 80,219     $ 100,438     $ 242,450     $ 283,059    
Non-interest income - as reported   $ 7,928     $ 10,405     $ 9,362     $ 27,334     $ 28,689    
Loss on equity securities     299       780             1,079          
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities and other assets     22             (1,397 )     1,469       (1,397 )  
Loss on termination of derivatives                                
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 8,249     $ 11,185     $ 7,965     $ 29,882     $ 27,292    
Adjusted total revenues for adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   $ 84,728     $ 91,404     $ 108,403     $ 272,332     $ 310,351    
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2)     59.7 %      56.2 %     44.2 %     54.7 %     46.9 %  

(1)   The reported efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP non-interest income.
(2)   The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted non-interest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and adjusted non-interest income.

The following table presents the tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible equity to tangible assets, and tangible common book value per share calculations (non-GAAP):

                     
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,  
    2023   2023   2022  
Reconciliation of Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets   $ 13,651,405     $ 13,802,862     $ 12,885,903    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (5,409 )     (5,758 )     (6,915 )  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 13,490,199     $ 13,641,307     $ 12,723,191    
                     
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity - Consolidated:                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,204,344     $ 1,202,503     $ 1,140,791    
Goodwill     (155,797 )     (155,797 )     (155,797 )  
Other intangible assets     (5,409 )     (5,758 )     (6,915 )  
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)     1,043,138       1,040,948       978,079    
Preferred stock, net     (116,569 )     (116,569 )     (116,569 )  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 926,569     $ 924,379     $ 861,510    
                     
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 926,569     $ 924,379     $ 861,510    
AOCI, net of deferred taxes     106,913       104,385       93,036    
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)   $ 1,033,482     $ 1,028,764     $ 954,546    
                     
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,043,138     $ 1,040,948     $ 978,079    
AOCI, net of deferred taxes     106,913       104,385       93,036    
Tangible equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)   $ 1,150,051     $ 1,145,333     $ 1,071,115    
                     
Common shares outstanding     38,811       38,803       38,572    
                     
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     6.87%       6.78 %       6.77%    
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.66       7.54       7.45    
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     7.73       7.63       7.69    
Tangible equity excluding AOCI to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.53       8.40       8.36    
                     
Book value per share   $ 28.03     $ 27.99     $ 26.55    
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)     23.87       23.82       22.34    
Tangible common book value per share excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)     26.63       26.51       24.75    



Primary Logo

You just read:

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more