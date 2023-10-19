Epic Bio to Present at the Upcoming Annual European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epic Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapies to modulate gene expression using compact, non-cutting dCas proteins, today announced four poster presentations at the upcoming European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy taking place October 24-27, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.
Poster Title: “A Potential Cure for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) Targeting D4Z4 Epigenome”
Session: Cardiovascular & Muscle Diseases
Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 8:30-9:30 p.m. CEST
Poster Number: P605
Location: Gare Maritime
Poster Title: “Design and characterization of compact and precise Cas molecules for treating diseases in patients”
Session: Gene Editing
Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 8:30-9:30 p.m. CEST
Poster Number: P633
Location: Gare Maritime
Poster Title: “Discovery and engineering of hypercompact epigenetic modulators for durable activation of therapeutic genes”
Session: Gene Editing
Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 7:30-9:30 p.m. CEST
Poster Number: P632
Location: Gare Maritime
Poster Title: “Gene Expression Modulation Systems (GEMS): A CRISPR-Based Epigenome Editing Platform for In vivo therapeutics”
Session: Gene Editing
Date & Time: October 26, 2023, 7:30-9:30 p.m. CEST
Poster Number: P670
Location: Gare Maritime
The ESGCT posters will be made available on the Science page of the Epic Bio website following the conference.
About Epic Bio
Epic Bio is a leading epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo delivery via a single AAV vector. Epic’s lead program, EPI-321, is in IND-enabling studies for treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD); additional programs seek to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD), heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH), and other indications. The company is financially backed by Horizons Ventures and other leading investors. Visit www.epic-bio.com for more information or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Investor Contact Shawn M. Cox Epic Bio Manager, Investor Relations, and Corporate Communications shawn.cox@epic-bio.com Media Contact Lisa Raffensperger Ten Bridge Communications lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com (617) 903-8783