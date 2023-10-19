Adsify Recognized as Top Performer in Amazon Catalyst Program in Q2

Team with the Trophy

NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adsify, a leading advertising agency, proudly announces its recognition as one of the top five agencies in India, as part of the prestigious Amazon Catalyst Program. This accolade underscores Adsify’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the advertising industry.

The Amazon Catalyst Program, an initiative by Amazon, is designed to identify and support top-performing advertising agencies across India. These agencies are evaluated based on a range of performance metrics quarterly, and only the best are chosen for this honour.

Adsify’s remarkable achievement in securing a spot among the top five agencies highlights its dedication to delivering outstanding results for clients and its continuous pursuit of excellence. While specific performance metrics are not disclosed, the agency's reputation for delivering effective advertising solutions speaks volumes.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top agencies in India by Amazon," said Himanshu, Co-founder at Adsify. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team. We are proud to deliver exceptional results for our clients and will continue to strive for excellence."

In addition to the honour of being a top-performing agency, Adsify will now gain exclusive access to Amazon's beta programs. This invaluable opportunity allows the agency to stay ahead of the curve by exploring and testing new Amazon advertising features before they are released to the public. Furthermore, Adsify will receive dedicated support from Amazon, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of service and expertise.

"Being a part of Amazon's beta programs and receiving dedicated support is a significant advantage for us," Himanshu, continued. "It enables us to provide our clients with cutting-edge advertising solutions, and our feedback will contribute to the enhancement of Amazon's advertising platform."

Adsify looks forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead as a result of this recognition. Adsify remains committed to driving success for its clients and staying at the forefront of the advertising industry.

About Adsify Technologies:

Adsify Technologies is a leading advertising agency that specialises in delivering innovative and effective advertising solutions. With a team of experts dedicated to client success, Adsify Technologies has earned a reputation for excellence in the advertising industry.