Residential Boiler Market Set to Reach US$ 53.1 Billion by 2033 Due to Increasing Demand for Advance Home Appliances in Residential Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The residential boiler market is thriving as advanced, energy-efficient technology drives increased adoption in residential sector. Smart home products are further propelling market growth, offering manufacturers new prospects in an innovative landscape for expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global residential boiler market size is likely to be valued at US$ 31.1 Billion in 2023. The increasing demand for tower crane rentals in various end-use industries is driving the market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 53.1 Billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033



The demand for Residential Boiler is increasing owing to the growth in residential construction activities in developing regions. The demand for energy-efficient heating solutions is high due to the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, this is expected to drive the demand for Residential Boiler that offer higher efficiency ratings.

The increasing government regulations and Incentives for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy efficiency are driving the adoption of Residential Boiler with higher efficiency ratings. The increasing government incentives, tax credits, or subsidies available to homeowners who install energy-efficient boilers, further stimulate the market.

The increasing technological advances and integration of smart technology in residential heating systems are gaining traction. Smart boilers offer features such as remote control, programmable settings, and energy monitoring, allowing homeowners to optimize their heating usage, enhance comfort, and save energy.

North America is expected to witness steady growth in the residential boiler market owing to factors like cold climates, a significant number of residential buildings, and the replacement of older boiler systems that have contributed to the demand for Residential boilers. The residential boiler industry in Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth due to rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing disposable income in emerging economies.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

From 2018 to 2022, the residential boiler market demand expanded at a CAGR of 4.5%

Based on capacity, the below 24 kW segment accounts for a CAGR of 5.3%

By application, the apartment segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period

during the forecast period North America to emerge as a promising residential boiler industry, capturing a CAGR of 5.4%

The residential boiler industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2033

by 2033 Asia Pacific is an opportunistic residential boiler market, expected to capture a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. South Korea's residential boiler industry is predicted to achieve a market revenue of US$ 2.7 Billion by 2033



"The residential boiler market is witnessing notable changes," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) "As heating technology advances and sustainability gains prominence, the market is adapting to provide energy-efficient and eco-friendly residential heating solutions, catering to changing consumer preferences and environmental concerns."

Competitive Landscape:

The global residential boiler market is fragmented with the presence of several large and medium-scale players. The leading players in the residential boiler industry are investing in strategic agreements in order to capture market share.

Prominent players in the residential boiler industry are:

Ariston Group

BDR Thermea Group

Groupe Atlantic

Viessmann

Vaillant Group

Robert Bosch

Ideal Heating

Unical Ag Spa

Daikin Industries

A.O. Smith Corp

Bradford White Corporation

Ferroli S.p.A.

Burnham Holdings

Lennox International

Fondital

Hoval

Noritz Corporation

Slant/Fin Corporation

ECR International

Immergas Group

Recent Developments:

Viessmann has been actively involved in the residential boiler market, offering a range of condensing boilers with high-efficiency ratings. They have introduced the Vitodens series, which includes compact and wall-mounted boilers that are known for their energy efficiency and advanced control options. Viessmann has also emphasized the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar thermal technology, with their boilers to provide more sustainable heating solutions.

Worcester Bosch has been a prominent player in the residential boiler industry, focusing on innovation and energy efficiency. They have developed the Worcester Bosch Greenstar range of condensing boilers, which offer high efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. Worcester Bosch has also introduced the Greenskies solar panels, which can be integrated with their boilers to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability.

Know More about What the Residential Boiler Market Report Covers:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global residential boiler industry, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the residential boiler market, the market is segmented based on capacity, technology, fuel type, and application across six major regions.

Residential Boiler Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Capacity:

Below 24 kW

24kW to 35 kW

Above 35 kW



By Technology:

Condensing

Non-Condensing

By Fuel Type:

Gas

Oil

Electric

Others

By Application:

Apartments

Villas

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



