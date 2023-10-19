The Center by Lendistry CEO Tunua Thrash-Ntuk to Present “Show Me the Money” Workshop at Black Business CoOp Launch

The Black Business CoOp (BBCO) is excited to announce The Center by Lendistry President and CEO, Tunua Thrash-Ntuk at the 2024 BBCO Global Launch Party.

Businesses are suffering. Funding can be difficult to obtain. The number one question I’m asked is where’s the money? On January 7th, Tunua is going to show attendees the money.” — Sharifah Hardie