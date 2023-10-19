The Center by Lendistry CEO Tunua Thrash-Ntuk to Present “Show Me the Money” Workshop at Black Business CoOp Launch
The Black Business CoOp (BBCO) is excited to announce The Center by Lendistry President and CEO, Tunua Thrash-Ntuk at the 2024 BBCO Global Launch Party.
On January 7th, Tunua is going to show attendees the money."LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Business CoOp (BBCO) is excited to announce The Center by Lendistry President and CEO, Tunua Thrash-Ntuk will be a key contributor at the 2024 BBCO Global Launch Party Extravaganza Sponsored by TreImage.
The mission of the Black Business CoOp (BBCO) is to Empower Excellence, Shape Success, and Foster Prosperity among its members. Similarly, the Center by Lendistry’s mission is to empower underserved small businesses by providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive.
The “Show Me the Money” workshop presented by Tunua Thrash-Ntuk promises to be a crucial component of the event. The workshop will provide invaluable financial insights, strategies, and resources to help small businesses gain a better understanding of the financial landscape and empower them to achieve their financial goals.
“I am excited to have Tunua Thrash-Ntuk as a part of our inaugural event,” says Black Business CoOp President Sharifah Hardie. “Businesses are suffering. Funding can be difficult to obtain. The number one question I’m asked is where’s the money? On January 7th, Tunua is going to show attendees the money.”
The inaugural event promises a weekend filled with inspiration, empowerment, and celebration of Black excellence.
8 AM – 10 PM – Free Parking – Hotel Current – 5325 CA-1, Long Beach, CA 90804
Saturday, January 6th, 2024 – Relaxation & Preparation
Attendees are invited to reserve a room at Hotel Current and spend the day relaxing by the pool before the festivities begin.
Sunday – January 7th, 2024 – Full Day of Activities
Networking Opportunities. Inspiring Speakers. Empowering Workshops. Awards Ceremony. Glamorous Black-Tie Gala.
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from a visionary leader in community development and economic empowerment. Join Tunua Thrash-Ntuk and The Center by Lendistry at the Black Business CoOp Global Launch Extravaganza on January 7th, 2024 for an unforgettable event that will help shape the future of Black entrepreneurship, innovation, and prosperity.
Tickets available at: https://www.BlackBusinessCoop.org
For sponsorship, registration, and membership information visit: https://www.BlackBusinessCoop.org
For more information about The Center by Lendistry and Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, please visit The Center by Lendistry: https://thecenterbylendistry.org
