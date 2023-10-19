Smart Toys Market Revenue to Cross USD 54.1 billion by 2031, Garnering an 18.32% CAGR from 2021 to 2031: TMR Report

Children as well as parents are choosing to purchase health-tracking toys owing to the increased focus on healthcare.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global smart toys market was estimated to have acquired US$ 12.4 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 18.32% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 54.1 billion.



The increasing integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and augmented reality (AR) into toys allows for enhanced interactivity, educational value, and entertainment.

Smart toys can connect to devices like smartphones and tablets, providing a more engaging and personalized play experience, which attracts both children and parents, driving the growth of the smart toys market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49725

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market for smart toys has seen rapid expansion in internet commerce over the last few years.

Customers have access to an extensive range of purchasing possibilities through the online retail business.

As online payment security has improved, people have grown more confident in using online payment choices.

Customers are also drawn to the bargain possibilities that different online retail websites offer.

The increasing variety of e-commerce websites has contributed to the growth in sales of smart toys and other products.

To establish their position, major firms in the eCommerce space are gradually providing customers with even more tempting bargains.

Market Trends for Smart Toys

The market for smart toys has seen rapid expansion in internet commerce over the last few years. Customers have access to an extensive range of purchasing possibilities through the online retail business. As online payment security has improved, people have grown more confident in using online payment choices.

Customers are also drawn to the bargain possibilities that different online retail websites offer. The increasing variety of e-commerce websites has contributed to the growth in sales of smart toys as well as additional products. To establish their position, major firms in the eCommerce space are gradually providing customers with even more tempting bargains.

Global Market for Smart Toys: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the smart toys market in different regions. These are:

The rise in different product types, including screen-less toys, voice/image recognition toys, and app-enabled toys, that are available in regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Europe is anticipated to propel the global smart toys market's rapid expansion.

In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that North America market in the United States and Canada will rise at rapid rates, respectively. India's market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02% in Asia Pacific, closely followed by China's.

In the near future, rising disposable income combined with an increase in the popularity of voice/image recognition toys and app-enabled toys in potentially lucrative markets like India and China is anticipated to propel the online retail sector and, by extension, the smart toy market. These factors have a significant impact now and are expected to have a significant impact going forward.



Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=49725

Global Smart Toys Market: Key Players

The existence of multiple companies in the smart toy market has resulted in fragmentation of the global market. A number of local players are projected to enter the market in the next few years, which will increase competition. The following companies are well-known participants in the global smart toys market:

Hasbro Inc.

Sony Corporation

Jakks Pacific Inc.

Mattel Inc.

The Lego Group

Playmobil, Kid II, Inc.

KNex Industries Inc.

Konami Corporation

Leapfrog Entertainment, among others



Some new AI powered toys for the children are:

Toy Key Features Makeblock Codeybot LED Laser Turret Battle Mode-Programmable Robot Kit for Kids (Multicolour) With a range of user-friendly features, this innovative creation can assist kids in learning the foundations of computer programming.

It is a user-friendly, contemporary, and captivating robot.

This robot can be programmed to follow a path, move, or go on an adventure using an LED display.

Google created the programming language and library known as Codeybot. Artie 3000 Artie 3000 is a brand-new programmable robot who likes to sketch.

It can be configured to draw any shape, or a range of pre-programmed shapes.

Artie comes with a range of games, and kids may program the robot with a PC, Mac, or phone. Talking Tom Cat AI Touch Response Record with Cool Flash Light Eyes This robot can record, answer queries, sing, and do a lot more.

The robot records as well as repeats back everything it hears, making the toy straightforward to use. Hatchimals Surprise The purpose of the toy is to assist each Hatchimal hatch by showing it love and care.

The owner has to help them grow from a baby to a toddler to a youngster when they venture into the new world.

The so-called twins are able to identify one another, play games, share secrets, and dance together.

Global Smart Toys Market Segmentation

Product Type App-enabled Toys Voice/Image Recognition Toys Screen Less Toys Toys-to-Life Health Tracking Toys Others (Wearable, Puzzle Toys, etc.)

Interfacing Device Smartphone Connected Toys Tablet-Connected Toys Console-Connected Toys

Age Group Up to Age of 5 Age of 6 to Age of 8 Age of 8 to Age of 12 Age of 13 to Age of 18 Above Age of 18

Price Low Medium High

Technology Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others (RFID, NFC, etc.)

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company Owned Websites Offline Hypermarket and Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Based Stores

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific MEA South America





Place an Order Copy of Smart Toys Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=49725<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com