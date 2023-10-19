Global YO Offers Unlimited Free Calling to Gaza and Israel
Friends and family just got a little closer!NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast/growing eSIM and connectivity startup GLOBAL YO announced today that it would provide unlimited ultra-low bandwidth VOIP calls through its “YO.io” service for free to anyone calling Gaza and Israel.
GLOBAL YO is an eSIM-enabled mobile application offering connectivity in over 120 countries that provides travelers and remote workers with diverse entertainment, experience, and location-based services. By providing free calls to anyone calling to and between Gaza and Israel, GLOBAL YO intends to make it easier for people to stay in contact with family and friends.
“We've been testing our new YO.io ultra-low bandwidth VoIP calling service, which we developed to facilitate low-cost calls, even when signal is weak. With YO.io, users can call both landline and mobile numbers from our application,” said Kateryna Medushyvska, President of GLOBAL YO. “Although the service is still in beta, we decided to open the platform for free to anyone needing to call Gaza or Israel. Basically, we want to help in any way we can.”
“Our mission is to provide people with affordable access to the next generation of mobile experiences — even when bandwidth is low — so our team got together and decided to make YO.io calls to Gaza and Israel free, indefinitely” added Adam Kidron, CEO and founder of Yonder Media Mobile Inc, the New York City-based parent of GLOBAL YO.
To use the YO.io service to make free calls to Israel and Gaza:
1. Download the GLOBAL YO app from the App Store or Google Play.
2. Create a free account and blockchain wallet (this keeps calls secure).
3. Choose YO.io on the right panel of the app’s homepage.
4. Dial a Gaza or Israeli phone number using the codes +970 or +972.
To learn more about GLOBAL YO's offerings, please visit globalyo.com.
About GLOBAL YO:
GLOBAL YO provides eSIM in more than 120 countries, either individually or as a part of regional and global plans. All plans can be discounted with YOYO$, in-app rewards tokens, which are earned for engaging with the vast array of free mobile experiences in YO and in buying services.
GLOBAL YO is a business unit of YONDER MEDIA MOBILE INC., a Delaware, US corporation, founded in July 2018. We are a team of 60 brilliant, battle-hardened (literally) developers, creators, managers, mathematicians, AI engineers, and entrepreneurs based in the US, Mexico, Ukraine, and Belarus, united by one all-inclusive mission – to provide people with affordable access to the next generation of mobile experiences 24/7/365, even when bandwidth is low.
Kateryna Medushyvska
YONDER MEDIA MOBILE INC.
kateryna.medushyvska@globalyo.com