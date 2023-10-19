Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,275 in the last 365 days.

Ground Support Equipment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 7.0 Billion by 2027

Chicago, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ground Support Equipment market size is on a trajectory of significant growth, according to a recent research report published by MarketsandMarkets. The report reveals that the market is expected to surge from USD 5.6 billion in 2022 to a value worth USD 7.0 billion by 2027, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The airport and aircraft Ground Support Equipment Industry is set to undergo a transformation driven by a substantial demand for innovative solutions and infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing operational efficiency within the aviation sector. As airports and airlines around the world continue to adapt to the evolving demands of the industry, the GSE market is positioned to play a pivotal role in these advancements.

Download PDF Brochure @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264041553

Key highlights from the report:

Growth Projections: The GSE market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 7.0 billion by 2027, marking a substantial increase from the 2022 figure of USD 5.6 billion. This growth is expected to be sustained with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Driving Factors: The surge in demand for GSE is primarily attributed to the need for heightened operational efficiency within airports and aircraft services. The evolving aviation landscape necessitates innovative and technologically advanced GSE to meet the increasing demands of the industry.

Innovation and Infrastructure: As the aviation industry continues to adapt to changing circumstances, there is a pressing need for innovation in airport infrastructure and services. This includes ground support equipment that can enhance aircraft turnaround times, reduce operational costs, and improve the overall passenger experience.

Global Reach: The GSE market's growth is not limited to a specific region but is seen as a global trend. The report suggests that regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will play key roles in driving market expansion.

Request Sample of the Report @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264041553

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details
Growth Rate 4.5%
Estimated Market Size in 2022 USD 5.6 Billion
Projected Market Size in 2027 USD 7.0 Billion
Market size available for years 2019-2027
Base year considered 2021
Forecast period 2022-2027
Forecast units Value (USD)
Segments covered By Point of Sale, By Platform, By Type, By Power Source, By Autonomy, By Ownership and By Region
Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa
Companies covered (Major Players) John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation (US), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Tronair (US), TK Elevators (Germany) Teleflex Lionel- Dupont (TLD) (France), Mallaghan (US), Sinfonia Technology Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. (US) among others
Companies covered (Startup/SME) Dabico Airport Solutions (Dubai), ADELTE Group SL (Spain),  247GT Ltd (UK), MULAG Fahrzeugwerk (Germany), Xcçd GSE (US), and Cobus Industries GmbH (Germany) among others.

As the aviation industry gears up for an era of innovation and efficiency, the Ground Support Equipment market is set to be a critical enabler of these advancements. With a projected CAGR of 4.5%, the industry is positioned for substantial growth over the next five years.


About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Ground Support Equipment Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 7.0 Billion by 2027

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more