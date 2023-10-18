Submit Release
My Career in Data Episode 54: Danette McGilvray, President and Principal Consultant, Granite Falls Consulting

Welcome back to a new episode of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we talk with Danette McGilvray, the President and Principal Consultant at Granite Falls Consulting, about how showing up and not being afraid to fail helped her build her career in data.

Learn more about Granite Falls Consulting.

Reach out to Danette at danette@gfalls.com

Buy Danette’s book – use code “COMP30” to save 30%!

Don’t miss Danette’s session at the Data Governance & Information Quality Conference this December in Washington, D.C.

