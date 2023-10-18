Senate Bill 962 Printer's Number 1172
(b) Immunity.--A person with a substance use disorder who
has
experienced a drug overdose event may not be charged and
shall be immune
from prosecution and for a violation of
probation or parole if
law enforcement only became aware of the
person's commission of
an offense under section 13(a)(16), (19),
(31), (32), (33) or (37) of the act of April 14, 1972
(P.L.233,
No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,
Device and
Cosmetic Act, because the person received
voluntary or
involuntary treatment under this act. The following shall apply:
(1) This subsection may not interfere with or prevent
the investigation, arrest, charging or prosecution of a
person for the delivery or distribution of a controlled
substance, drug-induced homicide or any other crime specified
under section 13(a) of The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device
and Cosmetic Act or any other law of this Commonwealth.
(2) This subsection may not bar the admissibility of any
evidence in connection with the investigation and prosecution
for any other prosecution not barred by this subsection.
(3) This subsection may not bar the admissibility of any
evidence in connection with the investigation and prosecution
of a crime with regard to another defendant who does not
independently qualify for the prohibition on charging or
prosecuting a person as provided for by this subsection.
(4) In addition to any other applicable immunity or
limitation on civil liability, a law enforcement officer or
prosecuting attorney who, acting in good faith, charges a
person who is thereafter determined to be entitled to
immunity under this subsection shall not be subject to civil
liability for the filing of the charges.
