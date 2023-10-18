Senate Bill 962 Printer's Number 1172

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - severely mentally disabled under this act.

(b) Immunity.--A person with a substance use disorder who

has

experienced a drug overdose event may not be charged and

shall be immune

from prosecution and for a violation of

probation or parole if

law enforcement only became aware of the

person's commission of

an offense under section 13(a)(16), (19),

(31), (32), (33) or (37) of the act of April 14, 1972

(P.L.233,

No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug,

Device and

Cosmetic Act, because the person received

voluntary or

involuntary treatment under this act. The following shall apply:

(1) This subsection may not interfere with or prevent

the investigation, arrest, charging or prosecution of a

person for the delivery or distribution of a controlled

substance, drug-induced homicide or any other crime specified

under section 13(a) of The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device

and Cosmetic Act or any other law of this Commonwealth.

(2) This subsection may not bar the admissibility of any

evidence in connection with the investigation and prosecution

for any other prosecution not barred by this subsection.

(3) This subsection may not bar the admissibility of any

evidence in connection with the investigation and prosecution

of a crime with regard to another defendant who does not

independently qualify for the prohibition on charging or

prosecuting a person as provided for by this subsection.

(4) In addition to any other applicable immunity or

limitation on civil liability, a law enforcement officer or

prosecuting attorney who, acting in good faith, charges a

person who is thereafter determined to be entitled to

immunity under this subsection shall not be subject to civil

liability for the filing of the charges.

