Senate Resolution 185 Printer's Number 1173

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1173

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

185

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, ROTHMAN,

PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, LAUGHLIN, CULVER, BAKER AND

ROBINSON, OCTOBER 17, 2023

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 17, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Condemning the recent Hamas attacks and expressing condolences

and support for the State of Israel and its people in

opposition to barbaric terrorism.

WHEREAS, Since October 7, 2023, the images we have seen on

the news and social media indicate atrocities being committed

against Israeli civilians in Southern Israel in horrific

fashion, and these atrocities are condemned in the strongest

manner; and

WHEREAS, We stand firmly with the people of Israel and their

right to defend themselves; and

WHEREAS, The attacks by Hamas are shocking, barbaric and evil

because they involve the shooting and killing of civilians, the

killing of families at rest on Shabbat, which coincided with the

Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, and the kidnapping of women and

children; and

WHEREAS, The attacks by Hamas amount to war crimes of the

worst kind; and

WHEREAS, In the history of civilization and freedom,

