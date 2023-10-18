Senate Resolution 185 Printer's Number 1173
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRINTER'S NO. 1173
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
185
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, MARTIN, ROTHMAN,
PENNYCUICK, LANGERHOLC, BROWN, LAUGHLIN, CULVER, BAKER AND
ROBINSON, OCTOBER 17, 2023
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 17, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Condemning the recent Hamas attacks and expressing condolences
and support for the State of Israel and its people in
opposition to barbaric terrorism.
WHEREAS, Since October 7, 2023, the images we have seen on
the news and social media indicate atrocities being committed
against Israeli civilians in Southern Israel in horrific
fashion, and these atrocities are condemned in the strongest
manner; and
WHEREAS, We stand firmly with the people of Israel and their
right to defend themselves; and
WHEREAS, The attacks by Hamas are shocking, barbaric and evil
because they involve the shooting and killing of civilians, the
killing of families at rest on Shabbat, which coincided with the
Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, and the kidnapping of women and
children; and
WHEREAS, The attacks by Hamas amount to war crimes of the
worst kind; and
WHEREAS, In the history of civilization and freedom,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18