Senate Bill 7 Printer's Number 1174
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 619
PRINTER'S NO. 1174
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
7
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, ARGALL, DUSH, BROOKS, STEFANO, MASTRIANO,
PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, MARTIN, HUTCHINSON AND J. WARD,
APRIL 20, 2023
SENATOR ARGALL, EDUCATION, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 18, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for parental control relating to instructional
materials and books containing sexually explicit content.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Parental Control Relating to Instructional
Materials and Books Containing Sexually Explicit Content.--(a)
The governing body of a school entity shall develop a public
policy that provides parental control of instructional materials
and books containing sexually explicit content and includes
information, guidance, procedures and standards relating to:
(1) Directly identifying specific instructional materials
containing sexually explicit subjects CONTENT that are used by
