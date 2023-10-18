Senate Bill 500 Printer's Number 1175

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - maternal breast milk is contraindicated.

(b) The cost of pasteurized donor human milk shall be

reimbursed under the medical assistance program as provided

under subsection (a) for:

(1) An inpatient infant for whom the volume of the

pasteurized donor human milk usage shall be tracked during the

course of the inpatient infant's stay, charged and reimbursed

through the inpatient stay payment.

(2) An outpatient infant for whom the volume of the

pasteurized donor human milk usage shall be calculated and

charged throughout the course of the outpatient infant's

treatment and reimbursed to the licensed milk bank providing

pasteurized donor human milk for that infant.

(c) The department shall biennially update its written

guidance on pasteurized donor human milk and the Medical

Assistance Program Outpatient Fee Schedule to reflect a medical

assistance fee for pasteurized donor human milk that is

commensurate with the current average national cost for non-

profit milk banks. The (B) THE DEPARTMENT SHALL REGULARLY

REVIEW AND UPDATE, AS NEEDED, WRITTEN GUIDANCE REGARDING

PASTEURIZED DONOR HUMAN MILK. ANY updated pasteurized donor

human milk guidance shall be posted on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website.

(d) (C) The department DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH , in

collaboration with the Department of Health DEPARTMENT , shall

develop and conduct a public information campaign to inform

families and health care providers of the availability of

pasteurized donor human milk in this Commonwealth to treat

inpatient infants and outpatient infants, as provided in this

section and as medically necessary, including the availability

