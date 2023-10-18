Senate Bill 500 Printer's Number 1175
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - maternal breast milk is contraindicated.
(b) The cost of pasteurized donor human milk shall be
reimbursed under the medical assistance program as provided
under subsection (a) for:
(1) An inpatient infant for whom the volume of the
pasteurized donor human milk usage shall be tracked during the
course of the inpatient infant's stay, charged and reimbursed
through the inpatient stay payment.
(2) An outpatient infant for whom the volume of the
pasteurized donor human milk usage shall be calculated and
charged throughout the course of the outpatient infant's
treatment and reimbursed to the licensed milk bank providing
pasteurized donor human milk for that infant.
(c) The department shall biennially update its written
guidance on pasteurized donor human milk and the Medical
Assistance Program Outpatient Fee Schedule to reflect a medical
assistance fee for pasteurized donor human milk that is
commensurate with the current average national cost for non-
profit milk banks. The (B) THE DEPARTMENT SHALL REGULARLY
REVIEW AND UPDATE, AS NEEDED, WRITTEN GUIDANCE REGARDING
PASTEURIZED DONOR HUMAN MILK. ANY updated pasteurized donor
human milk guidance shall be posted on the department's publicly
accessible Internet website.
(d) (C) The department DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH , in
collaboration with the Department of Health DEPARTMENT , shall
develop and conduct a public information campaign to inform
families and health care providers of the availability of
pasteurized donor human milk in this Commonwealth to treat
inpatient infants and outpatient infants, as provided in this
section and as medically necessary, including the availability
