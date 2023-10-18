Senate Resolution 192 Printer's Number 1176
PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - without stopping; and
WHEREAS, PennDOT provides helpful tips to motorists, parents
and students to help ensure school bus safety; and
WHEREAS, According to the Pennsylvania School Bus Association
(PSBA), each year approximately 450,000 school buses travel an
estimated 4.3 billion miles transporting roughly 23.5 million
students to and from school and school-related activities; and
WHEREAS, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
noted in its June 2022 report (Report) that from 2011 to 2020,
of the 326,149 fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes, 1,009, or
0.3%, were classified as school-transportation-related; and
WHEREAS, The Report indicated that of the fatalities
associated with the aforementioned crashes, occupants of school
transportation vehicles accounted for approximately 10% of
fatalities, nonoccupants such as pedestrians and bicyclists
accounted for approximately 20% of fatalities and occupants of
other vehicles involved in these crashes accounted for
approximately 70% of the total fatalities; and
WHEREAS, The Report stated that almost half, or 49%, of
school-transportation-related fatal crashes occurred in rural
areas; and
WHEREAS, Studies affirm that school buses represent the
safest way for children to travel to and from school-related
activities; and
WHEREAS, The outstanding safety record of school buses is due
to several factors, including the enhanced vehicle safety
standards that school buses must meet, the recognizable color of
school buses and the ability of school bus drivers to utilize
school bus lighting and signage to control traffic when children
are getting on or off the school bus; and
