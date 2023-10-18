Senate Resolution 192 Printer's Number 1176

PENNSYLVANIA, October 18 - without stopping; and

WHEREAS, PennDOT provides helpful tips to motorists, parents

and students to help ensure school bus safety; and

WHEREAS, According to the Pennsylvania School Bus Association

(PSBA), each year approximately 450,000 school buses travel an

estimated 4.3 billion miles transporting roughly 23.5 million

students to and from school and school-related activities; and

WHEREAS, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

noted in its June 2022 report (Report) that from 2011 to 2020,

of the 326,149 fatal motor vehicle traffic crashes, 1,009, or

0.3%, were classified as school-transportation-related; and

WHEREAS, The Report indicated that of the fatalities

associated with the aforementioned crashes, occupants of school

transportation vehicles accounted for approximately 10% of

fatalities, nonoccupants such as pedestrians and bicyclists

accounted for approximately 20% of fatalities and occupants of

other vehicles involved in these crashes accounted for

approximately 70% of the total fatalities; and

WHEREAS, The Report stated that almost half, or 49%, of

school-transportation-related fatal crashes occurred in rural

areas; and

WHEREAS, Studies affirm that school buses represent the

safest way for children to travel to and from school-related

activities; and

WHEREAS, The outstanding safety record of school buses is due

to several factors, including the enhanced vehicle safety

standards that school buses must meet, the recognizable color of

school buses and the ability of school bus drivers to utilize

school bus lighting and signage to control traffic when children

are getting on or off the school bus; and

20230SR0192PN1176 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30