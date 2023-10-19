IFTM bachelor' s degree programmes now open for application

MACAU, October 19 - IFTM has always been committed to nurturing professionals for the tourism industry by offering comprehensive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programmes. The bachelor’s programmes for academic year 2024/2025 are now open for application. Local candidates with public examination results, recommendations from high school principals, or meeting other application requirements may initiate their application through “Direct Admission” before the deadline of 31 October. Scholarships are available for eligible students. For further details, please visit the admission website at https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission or scan the QR code.

IFTM has the most diverse range of tourism and hospitality programmes in Macao, with bachelor’s degree programmes in Hotel Management, Tourism Event Management, Culinary Arts Management, Cultural and Heritage Management and Tourism Business Management. In the new academic year, the revamped bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Brand Management will be launched. The Institute strives to keep its programmes abreast of the latest changes to enable high competitiveness of its graduates, through solid theoretical foundations combined with practicum and internship opportunities, with the purpose of nurturing interdisciplinary professionals.

IFTM is an internationally recognised higher education institution in tourism, ranking 10th in the world, and 1st in Asia and Macao, in the 2023 QS World University Rankings by Subject of Hospitality and Leisure Management. Since its establishment, the Institute has received multiple international certifications. It is the first higher education institution in the world to pass and renew thereafter the International Quality Review (IQR) from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA). In 2000, IFTM became the first education institution to attain the UNWTO.TedQual certification in tourism education by United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). Currently, the Institute has the greatest number of certified bachelor’s degree programmes worldwide.

For any inquiries, please contact the Admission and Registration Division at 8598 3041 or email to admission@iftm.edu.mo.