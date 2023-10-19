Actimed Therapeutics Appoints Martin Walton as Chief Financial Officer

London, UK – 19th October 2023. Actimed Therapeutics Ltd (“Actimed”), a UK based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, today announces the appointment of Martin Walton as Chief Financial Officer.

Since 2009, Martin has been an active Venture Capital and Private Equity investor, portfolio manager, and advisor in life sciences working with several of the largest investors in the sector. He has held a number of executive positions (Executive Chairman, CEO, CFO), completing transactions with over 25 companies (spinouts, financing rounds, M&A, IPOs, licensing deals, divestitures and trade sales) and raising over £1bn in investment and co-investment capital. He is Chairman and CEO of Bradshaw Consulting Limited, a strategic advisory group assisting companies and shareholders in creating, generating and realising value from investments in the life sciences sector.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Martin to Actimed, who brings with him a set of highly complementary skills and extensive industry experience. This will be invaluable as we progress the business and ensure that Actimed is well financed to deliver on its ambitious plans and objectives.”

Originally CEO of Excalibur Fund Management, Martin is a co-founder of LSE-listed Arix Bioscience plc (LSE: ARIX), of Arthurian Life Sciences Limited and of Excalibur Medicines Ltd. He is currently an investor/Director at Interrad Medical LLC, developer of the SecurAcath catheter securement device (now centrally purchased as the standard of care in the NHS), of AIM-listed Reneuron Plc (AIM: RENE), a UK-based leader in exosomes technologies, and of the Liverpool Life Sciences Accelerator Partnership.

In addition, he has extensive Governance, Oversight, Audit Committee and Risk Committee experience as well as specific experience in start-up, growth strategies (organic and acquisition), financing, turnaround and consolidation strategies in the healthtech, biotech and medtech sectors.

Martin initially spent 25 years in global investment banking and asset management, in UK, USA and Europe, culminating in a position as Vice Chair responsible for Wholesale and Commercial Banking for Europe and Asia-Pacific at Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Martin Walton, Actimed CFO commented: “I am excited to be joining Actimed at this important point in the company’s journey to develop the first globally approved product for cancer cachexia. In particular, having gained Investigational New Drug (IND) approval for the Phase 2b/3 clinical study of S-pindolol benzoate (the “IMPACT” clinical trial programme) to treat cachexia, the Company will now move to the next stage of its development. Much work remains to be done, but I believe Actimed has the product, people and capabilities to deliver significant benefits to this under-served patient population and achieve substantial commercial success.”

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population. Actimed was founded in 2017 by Stefan Anker and Andrew Coats, two eminent physicians in muscle wasting research, together with Yann Colardelle, a professional in communications and medical education who has been involved in research and education in cachexia for many years.

The lead area of focus for Actimed is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that is associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and with significant morbidity and mortality. A significant number of cancer patients suffer from cachexia1 and it is estimated that cachexia is responsible for up to 20% of all cancer deaths2. A recent meta-analysis demonstrated that cachexia was associated with an 82% higher relative risk of mortality in patients with NSCLC versus no cachexia3.

Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no globally approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

The lead product of Actimed, S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1) targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia and has generated promising proof of concept Phase 2a clinical data in cachexia patients. Actimed is currently preparing for further phase 2b/3 clinical studies in cachexia in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC) - the IMPACT programme: IMProving cancer cachexia with ACTAs (Anabolic/Catabolic Transforming Agents). Actimed received an Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the FDA for this programme in August 2023.

Actimed also owns the global rights to its second asset, S-oxprenolol, which is being developed by the Company for the muscle wasting seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where loss of body mass and muscle wasting may impact survival⁴. Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for cancer cachexia and any other indications outside of ALS to US company Faraday Pharmaceuticals.

