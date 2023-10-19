Submit Release
Two suspects arrested for wounding incident in Central Province

Tulagi police have arrested two male suspects following an unlawful wounding incident at Gairavu Village in Central Province on 14 October 2023.

The arrest was done after two suspects allegedly used cocoa hook and struck the victim three times during a community fundraising event. The motive behind the assault is still under investigation.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province Superintendent David Soakai says, “Information received by police came about when officers were doing patrols at night and came across a teacher from Gairavu who stopped the police vehicle and alerted them about the unlawful incident.”

PPC Soakai says, “Tulagi police attended to the report and have arrested two suspects related to the incident and they are now in police custody for further investigation.”

Superintendent Soakai says, “The victim was trying to save his brother from being assaulted by some boys during the fundraising when he was dragged to a dark corner and being assaulted. Suspects in this unlawful wounding incident are two biological brothers.”

PPC Soakai appeals to people of Gairavu village to come forward with relevant information to assist police with investigation.

