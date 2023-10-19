Submit Release
Three hundred plus vehicles checked during traffic operation over the weekend

 Police have checked 380 vehicles during traffic operations over the weekend as part of the preparation for the Pacific Games 2023 (PG23).

Director National Traffic Department (NTD) Superintendent William Foufaka said during the traffic check 22 vehicles have been impounded for prosecution and 21 suspects arrested.

Director Foufaka said from those arrests, 10 suspects were arrested for the presence of alcohol in their blood. 11 suspects were arrested for driving unlicensed motor vehicles and a suspect arrested for driving without a valid driver’s license.

Superintendent Foufaka said the operation is the continuation of the ongoing preparation towards PG2023 for a Safe games strategy that police is currently implementing.

Mr. Foufaka said the aim of this operation is to give a message to all who were living in the Honiara to be aware that police are stepping up with their policing to deal with anti-social behaviours.

Director Foufaka appeals to people drinking in public places, people driving unlicensed motor vehicles, unlicensed drivers and drunk drivers and other road users to respect the rule of law. Zero tolerance traffic enforcement operations will continue leading up to the games.

“If you drive please do not drink beer. If you are thinking of having beers please go to the right place and find public transport to drop you off at home safely,” said Mr Foufaka.

Honiara city police also form part of the operation by providing high visibility at different locations in the main Honiara Central Bureau District.

The drivers were charged and will appear before Honiara Magistrates’ Court on a later date.

Traffic officers on operation

Honiara City Police provide support during operation

Honiara City Police Officers providing high visibility during the operation at Honiara CBD

