Fiverr Celebrates its 2nd Annual International Freelancer Day with Worldwide Celebrations and Special Perks for Independent Professionals

Eighteen events will be held globally, many in partnership with WeWork

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, is proud to celebrate its second annual International Freelancer Day, a day established by Fiverr to acknowledge the hard work of freelancers everywhere and the incredible contributions they make to businesses around the world.



Freelancers increasingly know their worth; a survey of freelancers on Fiverr conducted in early 2023 revealed 31% recently raised their rates (on avg. by +40%). 72% of freelancers reported that they believed their revenue will increase this year compared to 2022.

“International Freelancer Day serves as both an annual milestone and a celebration, dedicated to honoring these versatile professionals and their unparalleled work ethic,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “It's a day we set aside to recognize the freelance community's ever-growing impact on global economies, particularly how they fuel innovation and disrupt traditional employment models for the better. I'm thrilled to announce that International Freelancer Day promises to be an even more expansive and enriching event than ever before. It's more than a celebration—it's a global acknowledgment of a workforce that’s redefining the contours of modern employment.”

As part of International Freelancer Day this year Fiverr is proud to announce that in the coming weeks freelancers and buyers on the platform will have access to a “Perks Hub” with special discounts with partner brands including Adobe, You.com, Printful, Powtoon, and Hostinger, among others.

To celebrate in-person with freelancers around the world, Fiverr is also announcing a partnership with leading global flexible space provider WeWork to host celebrations at WeWork locations in 9 countries. Hundreds of Fiverr freelancers will be able to meet each other and network in cities in the U.S., India, Indonesia, Argentina, France, the U.K, Germany, and Australia among other locations. This partnership also includes mutual discounts to both the Fiverr and WeWork communities, including special offers on Fiverr's services as well as WeWork All Access and WeWork On Demand, the company's coworking solutions to flexible workspaces around the world.

Today also marks the launch of Fiverr's Freelance Community Impact Grant, representing our commitment to advancing economic opportunity and freelancer wellbeing in our communities. Fiverr will be donating to nonprofits and community-based organizations that directly support freelancing—both by focusing on breaking down barriers and expanding resources to develop skills, careers, and entrepreneurship, and by advocating for the interests of independent workers. Learn more about them here .

Following the success and engagement around of International Freelancer Day last year, Fiverr is again running a global social media campaign encouraging freelancers around the world to share the lessons they have learned about themselves, their career, or the world with the prompt, “Freelancing taught me to…”, which will be reposted across its social channels.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 600 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

