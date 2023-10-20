Grand Opening of Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy in Pasadena

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, the leader of Tai Ji Men , center, and distinguished guests are poised to cut the ribbons during the grand opening celebration of the Tai Ji Men Qigong Academy on Saturday, Oct.,14, 2023 in Pasadena, Calif.

L: Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo rings the Bell of World Peace and Love in celebrating the grand opening of Tai Ji Men Pasadena Academy. R: Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze presents the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award to the former president of Croatia Ivo Josipović.

Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze presents the FOWPAL Peace Bell Award to the former prime minister of Lesotho Pakalitha Bethuel Mosisili (left photo) and the fifth president of Trinidad and Tobago Anthony Thomas Aquinas (right photo).

Tai Ji Men showcases a captivating fire phoenix dance symbolizes rebirth, inspiring individuals to remain hopeful and courageous when confronting challenges, allowing them to transform and embark on a new chapter in life!