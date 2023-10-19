Nijigen no Mori x ”Demon Slayer” Collaboration Event: "Long Night Autumn Festival" Part 1 Begins September 15th

Light up the night walk with original lanterns!

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigen no Mori is holding the Nijigen no Mori x "Demon Slayer" collaboration event from Friday, July 28th, 2023 to Saturday, January 27th, 2024 to experience the world of "Demon Slayer". From September to November, when cool breezes blow and you can feel the changing of the seasons, various events will be held as part of the Nijigen no Mori x "Demon Slayer" "Long Autumn Night Festival".

In the first phase, "Nijigen no Mori Limited Edition Lanterns" is available for rent to children participating in the "Night Walk: Swordsmiths Village Arc" from 15th September. This special item allows visitors to enjoy the world of "Demon Slayer" while brightly illuminating the deep darkness of the Night Walk. The autumn season, when the days get shorter, is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the Night Walk from the early hours! Even children can experience Tanjiro and his friends' battle against demons at the Night Walk, where they can enjoy themselves at their best with this original lantern in hand.

■Overview

Starts: September 15th

Details: A lantern will be lent per group who purchases a child ticket. The lanterns will illuminate the 1.2-kilometer night walkway, allowing visitors to enjoy the walk safely.

*Because there is a limit to the number of lanterns available, the supply will end when all the lanterns are gone.

Location: Nijigen no Mori x "Demon Slayer" collaboration event reception

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/kimetsu_awaji/

■Nijigen no Mori × “Demon Slayer” Collaboration Event Overview

Period: July 28th, 2023 - January 27th, 2024

Location: 2525-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (at Nijigen no Mori)

Overview: The world of "Demon Slayer" is recreated in the wilderness of Nijigen no Mori. Participants can enjoy the world of "Demon Slayer" through two daytime and nighttime events.

①【Night Event】 Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” “Night Walk: Swordsmith Village Arc”

Walking through the 1.2-kilometer forest at night, participants can experience the world of "Demon Slayer” recreated with projection mapping and other techniques. While reliving the battle between Tanjiro Kamado and Hashira against demons as an apprentice swordsmith, participants will be challenged to collect ore, the raw material for the Nichirin Sword.

②【Day Event】 Nijigen no Mori X “Demon Slayer” “Riddle Walk: The Missing Hashira in Hanafuru-zato”

Visitors can enjoy the riddle-solving game while walking around the area where character panels with original illustrations by "ufotable". This year, there are two types of riddles with different difficulty levels: "Two-person mission: Find the Phantom Flower," which is recommended for beginners who want to solve riddles in cooperation between parents, children and friends, and "One-person mission: Find the Handed-Down Sword in Hanafuru-zato”. Participants will receive an original wooden strap as a prize.

・Goods, Food

New original goods available only at Nijigen no Mori and original food featuring recreations of characters such as Tanjiro Kamado, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Muichiro Tokitou.

※Event merchandise from last year's event is once again available this year.

※More information will be released on the official Nijigen no Mori website as it becomes available.

Business Hours:

①5：00 p.m. - 10：00 p.m. (last entry 8:45 p.m.）

②10：00 a.m. - 5：30 p.m. (last entry 4：00 p.m.）

※Opening hours vary depending on the season.

※Please check the Nijigen no Mori website for details.

Note:

・Information is correct at the time of this release and is subject to change.

・More information will be released on the official Nijigen no Mori website as it becomes available.

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable