There will be a detour on Fairfax Street, County Route 9/9, in Morgan County, beginning on Friday, October 20, 2023, to allow a portion of Fairfax Street to be reconstructed in conjunction with the Berkeley Springs Bypass. The detour will be in place 24 hours a day until the Spring 2024. Signs will be in place to direct traffic. Motorists should travel with caution through the work zone and allow extra time to travel through the area.
Upcoming Detour on Fairfax Street in Morgan County, to Begin Friday, October 20, 2023
